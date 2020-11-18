COVENTRY — As the devastation caused by the pandemic forces more and more local families to seek financial assistance, the Tis The Season organization has modified its biggest annual fundraiser to ensure that those who wish to contribute to making the holidays a little brighter for their neighbors in need feel safe doing so.
“One-hundred percent of every dollar, every dime, every penny that you donate goes directly to helping needy families,” Jim Kuipers, chair of Tis The Season, said Tuesday of the “Fill the Boot” fundraiser, which will take place this Saturday and features an option to donate online.
In a typical year, local firefighters station themselves at the intersections of Tiogue Avenue, Arnold Road and Sandy Bottom Road on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, holding out boots to gather donations from passersby. But this isn’t a typical year.
To minimize contact, Coventry firefighters this weekend will collect donations from the parking lot of the Sandy Bottom Road plaza where the Olde Theater Diner is located. Buckets will be used instead of boots, and signs will be posted telling drivers interested in donating where to go.
“They can pull in if they want to donate,” Kuipers explained. “They’ll drive through, roll down their window, toss their donation in a bucket, and we’ll get them right back out onto the road and on their way.”
A second location at the Center of New England will be manned by members of the West Greenwich Fire Department.
“Tis The Season benefits both Coventry and West Greenwich,” Kuipers noted.
A charity organization made up completely of volunteers, Tis The Season operates under the umbrella of the Coventry Department of Human Service. And while it does provide assistance throughout the year, the vast majority of the organization’s efforts occur around the holidays.
Tis The Season works with the local human services departments to identify those residents who are truly in need, Kuipers said, and then uses the funds raised that year to buy them food, clothing and toys.
This year, to reduce the risk of virus spread, families will receive gift cards and food certificates.
People can go through the organization to adopt local families, as well. All together, Kuipers said the organization typically helps a couple hundred Coventry and West Greenwich families each year.
Firefighters in Coventry and West Greenwich volunteer their time annually to help out the Tis The Season organization, each November raising thousands of dollars for the cause. Last year, more than $12,560 was collected on the Saturday preceding Thanksgiving.
“By far, this is the biggest single fundraiser,” Kuipers said.
And the need this year is greater than it's ever been.
“Everybody’s being hit by this this year — some people more than others — but I think everyone’s had to make a sacrifice of some sort because of COVID-19,” Kuipers said.
Kuipers added that he suspects the "Fill the Boot" collection rate will be down this year.
“The ironic thing is that the need is actually up,” he said. “We’re just going to try to do the best we can. We appreciate the fact that things may be a little tighter for people, but whether it’s a dollar, or two dollars, every little bit helps.”
The “Fill the Boot” drive will take place on Sandy Bottom Road and at the Center of New England this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To donate virtually, search “Tis The Season Virtual 'Fill The Boot'” on GoFundMe.com, or find the link on the organization's Facebook page.
“We do know the need’s up,” Kuipers continued, “so we’re hoping that people will come out and give a couple of dollars so that we can help as many people as we possibly can this year.”
