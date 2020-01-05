KINGSTON – The end of a calendar year will bring about some self-reflection. The end of a decade will make that introspection even more probing. The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team took some time after practice on Tuesday to reflect on the first half of their 2019 season, and the possibilities the future holds.
“We’re in a good spot right now,” senior guard Jeff Dowtin said. “Confidence is definitely up. Riding a little win streak right now. Coach has been preaching that we have to come in with the right mindset every game. Focus on ourselves and try to get better.”
“I think the guys are in a pretty good place,” agreed head coach David Cox. “They’re playing well together. Good synergy amongst the guys. It’s on me to make sure we maintain that.
“Guys are starting to understand the extra element of scouting. The importance of scouting. Our practices have helped us play so well.”
With the non-conference wrapping up, and Atlantic 10 play right around corner, the Rams are looking to ride the momentum of a three-game win streak into a push for the NCAA Tournament.
They’ll make that push without sixth-man Dana Tate, the latest Rhody player to hit the open transfer market. Tate missed three games due to a unspecified violation of team rules. That suspension ended on Monday when Tate decided to depart the program and put his name in the transfer portal.
Cox refused to comment on any specifics relating to Tate’s departure, other than to wish him well on his journey.
“I was hurt,” when I heard Tate was leaving, Dowtin said. “Dana is one of my little brothers. I always tried to take him under my wing and show him the right way. I’m gonna miss him a lot.”
“Guys have departed for various reasons,” Cox said, of the transfer epidemic in general. “It’s an epidemic in college basketball, and in college sports. Unless the mindset changes of some of these young men and their families, I’m not sure there will be much change to be honest with you. This is a game where you have to be patient and continue to work. You have to fight through adversity, such is life. And I’m not mentioning that because of Dana Tate’s departure.”
Tate had been averaging 3.9 points per game before being suspended. He was whistled for a costly technical foul in the team’s road loss to West Virginia, but an official connection between that infraction and the ensuing discipline was never made.
Discipline has been a recent, unfortunate theme for the team. Starting center Cyril Langevine was benched for the beginning of the Middle Tennessee win. He reportedly was late to a practice.
“That’s the way of the world,” Cox said. “Such is life. If you show up late, what will happen to you? What will your boss say? You might not have a job. We’re trying to prepare them. That’s my mission here. That’s my goal. I was an educator for 10 years before becoming a coach. I was the disciplinarian. I suspended and had to expel a number of young men and women.
“I came from a very structured, disciplined family. I went to a high school that was all-military at the time. It’s who I am. It’s a culture that we’ve established here. Nobody is above the law.”
The off-court issues have taken the attention away from URI’s recent on-court successes. The Rams ran rough-shed over Middle Tennessee last weekend, sparked by Tyrese Martin (17 points, three 3-pointers) and Dowtin (21 points on 11 shots).
“I’ve been hiding the beginning of the season a little bit,” Martin said. “Now, I feel like that’s something they don’t want me to do. I’ve stepped it up and played my game.”
“My defense helps a lot with my offense,” Dowtin said. “Being active on the ball, trying to get deflections, trying to get rebounds. The harder I play on defense, the offense is a lot smoother. I’m able to get to the paint a lot, get to my spots and find my open teammates.”
“Nobody had the mindset going in that they wanted to do it all by themselves,” Martin said of the win. “Everyone contributed in their own way, through defense, assists, steals. That’s what helped us pull away.”
As the decade and the non-conference both end, the Rams shifting roster leaves plenty of question marks for the future. Both Langevine and Dowtin will graduate after this season, leaving behind a void Cox will look to fill through recruitment and culture.
“We’re going to need to replace that monster in the middle,” he said of Langevine. “That’s our biggest priority right now. Outside of that, we’ll probably take the best available players. We return a pretty talented roster. When you lose Cyril, that’s a very huge loss. Jeff’s departure will be huge as well, but it will be cushioned somewhat by Fatts [Russell] returning and Tyrese returning. Jeremy Sheppard being eligible, couple of freshmen coming in.”
There have been a high number of coming and goings this season for the Rams. Cox’s comments make it sound like the Rams are ready to put that uncertainty firmly in the last decade.
“We’ve got a strong culture here, a strong team. We’ll move forward with what we have. I’ll continue to look into some of the issues we’ve had here and how to better address them.”
