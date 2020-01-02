PROVIDENCE — The next time you’re short on patience with the Providence basketball Friars, do yourself a favor and go to YouTube and type “South Florida v. Providence.”
You’ll be transported back to 2010 – the first year of a decade that has precious time remaining – and to a Big East game that took place at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Basically, it was a Greek tragedy of the highest order. Under the direction of then-head coach Keno Davis, the Friars let a nine-point lead slip away in the final minute of regulation with the visiting Bulls going on to win 109-105 in overtime.
We highlight that particular calamity in our retrospect of the past 10 years of Friar hoops because it’s a reminder of just how low the program had sunk. At that particular juncture, PC was a bottom feeder that was rudderless on the court and reckless away from the hardwood. The culture was abysmal, the mood was sour, and there were serious concerns that relevancy was nothing more than a pipe dream.
Looking back, that January 2010 night against South Florida seems and feels like an out-of-body experience that unfolded many moons ago. Since then, there’s been an ascension – amazing considering the depths of despair under Davis’s watch.
From finally getting the correct coach in place, to aligning with a much more forgiving Big East Conference, to stringing together five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, to finally catching up with the rest of college basketball with the opening of an on-campus practice facility, the Friars have come a long way in the last 10 years.
To the detractors who like to point out Ed Cooley owning a 1-5 record in the Big Dance and was far from sharp during the 2019 calendar year – the win-loss ledger stands at 15-18 heading into Tuesday’s Big East opener against Georgetown – do yourself a big favor and think about where the Friars stood when the 2010s were just starting out. It wasn’t anything to puff up one’s chest about.
Let’s continue the trend of waxing nostalgic about the past 10 years by handing out Friar superlatives (good and bad, excluding incidents where legal action was required):
Most Valuable Friar: LaDontae Henton (2011-15)
Synopsis: The personification of production, Henton ended his PC career ranked second all time in scoring (2,059 points) and fifth all time in rebounding (1,054). He was Cooley’s first recruit and was a double-digit scorer during each of his four years. A member of the 2014 Big East Tournament-winning squad, Henton started 134 of a possible 135 games and was a Big East scoring champ as a senior in 2015. He was a program changer of the highest order.
Honorable Mention: (tie) Kris Dunn & Bryce Cotton.
***
Most Talented Friar: Kris Dunn (2012-16)
Synopsis: You win Big East Player of the Year honors in consecutive years and go on to become an NBA lottery pick … Dunn was a treat to watch when everything was clicking.
Honorable Mention: Marshon Brooks.
***
Best Friar Game: Last-second win over USC in 2016 NCAA Tournament
Synopsis: You can go a number of different directions with this category and not be wrong. Down one, Rodney Bullock converted an inbounds feed from Drew Edwards that dropped in with 1.5 seconds left. PC held on for a 70-69 victory. On some days, you can still hear announcer Kevin Harlan say, “Wide open … got it to go!”
Honorable Mention: PC defeating Creighton to win the 2014 Big East Tournament.
***
Worst Friar Game: Losing at home to UMass, 79-78, in December 2018
Synopsis: Coughing up a 20-point lead in the second half at home to a bad Minutemen team – one that featured current Friar Luwane Pipkins – is still head scratching.
Honorable Mention: Losing to USC, 75-71, in the 2017 NCAA Tournament after heading into halftime up 15 points.
***
Best Friar Game by an Individual: Brooks netting a PC and Big East-record 52 points against Notre Dame on February 23, 2011
Synopsis: Brooks toyed with the Irish on his way to hitting 20-of-28 shots and 6-of-10 from deep. He netted 37 points in second half alone. Looking back, it’s too bad his career coincided with some of the worst teams that PC produced over the past 10 years.
Honorable Mention: Ben Bentil scoring 42 points against Marquette on February 10, 2016.
***
Most Significant Friar Off-Court Moment: Cutting ties with Keno Davis in March 2011
Synopsis: This one should be self-explanatory as the wise choice to part ways with Davis, who still had many more years remaining on his contact, allowed PC officials to pursue after Ed Cooley and sell the Providence native on coming back to his hometown for a rebuilding job of the highest order.
Honorable Mention: Opening the Ruane Friar Development Center in September 2018.
***
Worst Friar Decision: Ricky Ledo announcing he would enter the 2013 NBA Draft
Synopsis: Ledo left without playing a single minute for the Friars. Imagine if he gave Cooley one season of production.
Honorable Mention: Bentil electing to enter the 2016 NBA Draft with two seasons of eligibility still left on the table.
***
Best Friar Feel-Good Story: Emmitt Holt’s return after undergoing life-saving abdominal surgery
Synopsis: This season’s sight of Holt in a Providence uniform after what he endured is an inspiring lesson in never giving up.
Honorable Mention: Dunn coming back after a shoulder injury all but wiped away his 2013-14 season.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.