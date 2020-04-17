With the surge of pandemic cases, has come the early season revival of stand-up paddle board and kayak activity on area ponds, lakes, rivers, and the Atlantic Ocean. In the past, the SUP and kayak crew did not show their collective faces until late May. This spring has been a entirely different scenario. With area gyms, parks, tracks, and ocean access areas closed off to the public, outdoor enthusiasts have learned to become creative in their effort to exercise. For the past several weeks, South County water lovers have been pulling out their boards, kayaks, and boats, putting on the full wetsuits, and getting into that icy cold water.
There might not be a gym to work in, but there is plenty of social distance at spots like the Narrow River, Worden Pond, Indian Lake, the Charlestown Breachway, and Wickford Harbor, not to mention the entire Atlantic Ocean. The main issue right now is where to park and where to launch from. With all public access points blocked off, paddlers are seeking out friends and friends of friends who live within carrying distance of the water. Once that goal is accomplished, it is easy to avoid human contact and stay virus free.
For the true virus phobic, what safer form of exercise can this sport be? Pushing off anywhere on the Narrow River, you can snake your way either north or south for 9 miles. Worden Pond, our southern Rhode Island version of Walden Pond, is an easy paddle with no currents, and with 1042 acres, plenty of room to keep your distance from other pandemic worriers. Fact is that Worden Pond is the largest lake in Rhode Island, and located right here in South Kingstown.
Wickford Harbor offers both paddlers and kayakers a taste of both calm water and open ocean, and it always a favorite location with it’s nooks and crannies. There are numerous launch sites located around town but the easiest place to take off from is Wilson Park.
There is plenty of fresh air and paddling space to move at Ninigret Pond in Charlestown, which is connected to the Charlestown Breachway and the Atlantic Ocean. Ninigret offers a paddling paradise, surrounded by 858 acres of national wildlife refuge.
The current rage in these pandemic times seems to be solo fishing in both fresh and saltwater. According to Wickford Kayak Store Manager Matt Bosgraaf, there has been a lot of interest in both fishing kayaks and paddle boards. “We are in the trout season for the freshwater guys, and the striped bass season is starting up for the saltwater fishermen,” said Matt. “We have been selling watercraft geared for those activities in the past few weeks. There is a lot of interest in the online fishing tournaments as well.” Matt said that fishing enthusiasts can sign up for them on the Facebook page for Ocean State Kayak Bassin.
Cliff Richer, shop manager of Meridee’s Bait Shop on Point Judith Road, said that perhaps the mobile water craft is the best bet to catch the spring fishing season, which just opened up this week. “Similar situation as the surfers have,” said Cliff. “The west wall at East Matunuck is usually filled with fishermen now, as the striped bass come through. There are lots of schoolies to catch (small fish), but no place to park.” Cliff said all the best fishing spots are tough to get to, with the rash of parking bans. “If you are able to access one of the freshwater locations, the DEM is allowing fishermen with last names from A-N on even number days, and M-Z on odd number days. DEM officers will be on hand to check your last names and make sure you have fishing licenses.”
Cliff plans to open the bait shop next week and offer curb side pickup. “We are hoping for the best,” he said.
“We have gotten a lot of calls recently, from paddlers and recreational fishermen who want to get in the water,” said Matt. “They want to put on the right wetsuit gear and many of them don’t realize that the water is in the 40’s. Without the proper wetsuit attire, you will get hyperthermia within 10 minutes of exposure, and die in 25 minutes.”
Ideally, someone who wants to hit the water right now, should be considering at least a 3mm taped full suit, 7mm boots, and a dry paddling glove like the ones made by Glacier Glove ($55.00). You don’t have to spend a fortune, but there are comfortable and dry full suits that can do the job. For instance, Hyperflex Wetsuits from New Jersey make a great taped suit that sells for only $160.00. A good boot can run up to $110.00, but a decent taped 7mm boot will run around $80.00. Comparable suits and accessories can run up to 60% more, depending on the brand.
Jason Considine, owner of Narrow River Kayak, has already gotten many calls about setting up group outings this summer, but has been hesitant to commit to anything right now. “We are planning to open on May 15th, but are playing it by ear,” said Jason. “We are going to abide by the guidelines of the town and the Governor, and see what happens.”
According to Jason, the Narrow River has been quiet for the past few weeks, since the pandemic took hold. “I have seen a few kayakers here and there, but very few paddle boarders,” he said. “Even the American Canoe Association has cancelled all events until the middle of May.”
Regardless of the discipline, paddlers of all sorts cannot deny that South County offers more paddling options than any other part of Rhode Island. It’s up to you to take advantage of that opportunity.
