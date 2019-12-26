Put the Narragansett Mariners in front of a Division I team, and they’ll find a way to make a game of it. The Mariners have had success against rival South Kingstown in recent years, and looked to add to their list of upsets on Sunday when they took on the defending state champs, North Kingstown.
Gansett led by as many as nine in the second half, but the experienced and deep Skipper roster overcame the deficit to post a 62-59 win. Colby Corson had a team-high 21 points, and was joined in double-figuring scoring by Jared Chaloux (16 points).
Nick Saccheti led the way for the Skippers with a game-high 25 points. NK guard Clay Brochu drew plenty of attention from the Mariner defense, but he still found a way to a trio of triples and score 18 points.
The game was tied at half before the Mariners opened up their second-half advantage. Matt Calabro (nine points) and Atticus Duncan (six points) were the two other major contributors in the losing effort. Corson hit five 3-pointers, accounting for 15 of his 21 points.
It was the first loss of the young season for Gansett, while NK moved to 2-0. The Mariners will return to action following the new year, when they host Barrington on January 2.
