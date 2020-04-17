It seems callous to refer to the transfer issue in NCAA Men’s College Basketball as a ‘pandemic’ in light of what’s happening in the world right now. Yet, there’s no denying that transfers are changing the landscape of amateur sports.
The University of Rhode Island men’s team has been hit by the transfer bug - still better than saying pandemic, right? - in a massive way. It was already a major topic, and then Jacob Toppin put his name in the transfer portal on Monday. The promising rising sophomore decided to ditch the Rams and the Atlantic 10, the conference his older brother Obi used as a launchpad to an NBA career.
In response to the latest transfer, I posted a poll on my Twitter account (@ColbyCotter), and asked my followers what they think the primary reason behind all these transfers is. I gave the poll’s participants four options: head coach David Cox, the NCAA and its rules committee, the players themselves, or URI’s infrastructure (or lack thereof).
Now keep in mind, this poll and its results are of the non-scientific kind. I have no way of knowing if the respondents were URI fans, or PC trolls, or if they even took the poll seriously. With that said, 138 Twitter users responded, with the following results:
David Cox
41 percent
Coming in first place by a margin of 16 percentage points, the poll respondents lay this issue squarely at Cox’ feet. Having just completed his second season at the helm of the program, Cox has compiled an impressive win-loss record of 39-24, and has won a multitude of battles on the recruiting trail.
Retaining talent has been the main issue for the young head coach. While the first wave of departing players all stepped down a level in terms of conference, Tyrese Martin bolted for UConn and the Big East. Toppin set his sights equally high, cutting is list to Kentucky, Oregon and Iowa State just two days after announcing he would be leaving Kingston.
Twitter limits polls to four answers, otherwise I would have included - gulp - the coronavirus as the fifth option. During a time where the entirety of his roster should be on campus, taking classes, working out, eating meals together, Cox’ players spread out all over the country. Instead of having the coaching staff in their ears, they’ve had parents and ‘handlers’.
URI’s infrastructure
25 percent
In a somewhat distant second, we see some Twitter users putting the blame on the university itself. Recruiting and retaining are arms races. If you don’t have a state-of-the-art facility, another team does, and will use that against you on the recruiting trail.
URI has a beautiful, on-campus arena in the Ryan Center. Their film room is also on-site, and as nice as they come. The weight room is over in Mackal, and was recently re-done.
What the school doesn’t offer is a practice facility, or some of the other luxury items that Power 5 schools have. Players at a school like Kentucky, or even Providence, live like kings. URI is offering more of a traditional college atmosphere for their students.
There’s also the question of spending in other areas. Limited athletic budgets mean the Rams tend to fly commercial to most games. Sometimes they’ll take buses if the game is close enough. Salaries for assistant coaches tend to be on the lower-end as well.
The NCAA
18 percent
In third place, the dreaded NCAA. I was mildly surprised that more voters didn’t choose this traditional punching bag.
The rules committee has been bandying about the idea of allowing a one-time transfer with immediate eligibility for every player in good standing. This potential change is surely in the back of the mind of every player that has left URI in the past calendar year.
For some, the prospect of skipping town for a ‘better’ situation and not having to sit out a year is just too tempting. I’m sure Martin is hopeful that he will be able to play right away for Dan Hurley and the Huskies. Just like Malik Martin would love to follow in his older brother’s footsteps this season, rather than next.
The players
15 percent
I’m glad this finished fourth. This is where you start to drift into ‘back in my day…’ territory. I get it, players used to pick a school and see their commitment through for the full four years. It hasn’t been like that for decades, though.
It’s getting worse, more kids are transferring every semester, but there’s no sense in chastising these kids. If they’re making a mistake - which most of them probably are, as evidenced by an excellent Jeff Goodman article that claims most transfers who go up a level see their production decrease - then, so be it. They’re college kids. College kids tend to be dumb, and make mistakes. Why should basketball players be an exception to that?
If you want to take it out on the players, then you’ll have to sit on your hands when either of the Mitchell twins dunk, or Malik Martin comes up with a key block. Transfers taketh away, but they also giveth.
