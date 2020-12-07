PROVIDENCE — The general manager of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center received a heads-up, hence last week’s announcement concerning the seismic changes to the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament did not register as a shock.
“I knew it was coming down,” Larry Lepore said.
The Dunk was one of 13 sites that previously was slated to host March Madness contests. Now, the still-serious reality concerning COVID-19 has bled right through any hope of watching brackets go boom inside the home of the Providence Friars.
The NCAA is in the exploratory stages of bringing the sport’s marquee event to one geographic area — most likely the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis. If this tall order can be achieved, it figures to go a long way in preventing a second straight NCAA washout.
Still, it doesn’t mean the news that it will be a silent March in downtown Providence was easy to digest.
“My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year,” said Mitch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.