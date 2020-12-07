Defense has long been the foundation for all of the University of Rhode Island’s recent basketball success, and it set the course for this season’s first taste of success on Saturday.
The Rams emerged from an 0-2 start to the year with their best defensive effort of the young season, holding South Florida without a field goal for more than nine minutes in the first half to build an early lead. They stayed in front throughout and won 84-68 in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tipoff at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, N.C.
It was a much-needed victory for the Rams. Arizona State and Boston College held off URI in its first two games at Mohegan Sun. San Francisco, fresh off an upset of ACC powerhouse Virginia, awaited the Rams on Sunday night. South Florida was picked fifth in the AAC’s preseason poll and had faced only Florida College of the NAIA so far this season.
Given all that, the Rams needed a good showing — and got it.
South Florida shot 39 percent from the field, a tick below what Arizona State and Boston College did against the Rams. Sixteen turnovers were also a season-high for a URI opponent. The Rams grabbed eight steals and blocked six shots.
“Physical team, a well-coached team,” URI coach David Cox said. “They went on a couple of runs, but we played well together tonight.”
The Bulls scored their first points on a putback with 19:01 left, then didn’t make another shot from the field until the 9:42 mark. In the meantime, URI broke to a 14-3 lead.
Even when South Florida settled in, the Rams largely stayed in control. After the Bulls worked back within six, URI went on a 9-0 run for a 28-12 lead, highlighted by fast-break buckets from Jalen Carey and Antwan Walker. It was a 36-20 halftime lead for Rhody.
And the defense remained a constant when URI needed it. With the lead trimmed to 11 early in the second half, the Rams got a steal that eventually led to a bucket by D.J. Johnson. Two more stops and a 3-pointer by Johnston restored the lead to 18. Later, a 12-point URI lead bumped quickly back up when Fatts Russell swiped a steal and scored on the break. The lead never dipped into single digits.
Two nights after struggling to find offensive production beyond Russell and Jeremy Sheppard, the Rams had four players tally double figures and eight players score at least six points. Russell led with 15 and moved into the top 30 of the school’s all-time scoring list. Carey added 12, while Sheppard and Makhel Mitchell scored 11 each. Sheppard has been in double figures in each of his first three games with the Rams.
URI shook up its starting lineup, with Malik Martin and Makhel Mitchell replacing Carey and Makhi Mitchell, who had started the previous two games.
Junior Jermaine Harris made his debut after missing the first two games of the season with a foot issue. He had six points and two rebounds.
URI also showed significant improvement at the free-throw line. After hitting 60%t against Arizona State and just 50% against Boston College, they made 30 of 35 (85.7%) Saturday night.
“I just thought it was a great team effort,” Cox said. “We had contributions from all 10 of our guys. Some of them — as far as the stats — won’t jump out. I thought Makhel and Malik gave us a great start physically in the paint, rebounding and with their defense. And then obviously, Jermaine Harris coming off the bench in the second half, that was a huge lift for us. Senior leadership from our guards, both playing 30 minutes, was also huge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.