While the bad weather so far this summer has made things difficult for sun worshippers and beach-goers in general, it has been a feast of surfable waves for area riders. This was never more evident than conditions at the first ESA contest of the 2021 Summer Surf Series. The event, held in classic Matunuck Point 2-5 foot waves, drew competitors from all over New England. Ideal surf continued all day, along with light off-shore winds.
Narragansett’s family of surfing Bennetts put on a showcase of explosive wave riding, as the group took home four individual titles, and placed in two more finals. Brayden Bennett took the coveted Open Shortboard crown, moving inside the reef at Mary’s Bar, snagging two long lefts to the beach. Younger brother Torin crushed two hollow rights off the outside bar, to win the BOYS UNDER 12 title. And it was Paul Bennett, the father and East Coast Championship finalist, taking the SENIOR MEN’S division with several inside lefts.
New England’s #1 rated Men’s competitor, Jamie Kelley, was a double winner, easily taking both the MEN’S AND MEN’S LONGOBARD crowns. Katie Ryan enjoyed her best results ever in a main event, winning the OPEN LONGBOARD with a dominating series of left slides on the inside sand bar.
Newcomers Alex Alhadeff and Terence Haggerty began their competition life with solid wins in their respective age group categories,MASTERS AND WOMEN’S, as well as good showings in the OPEN SHORTBOARD final.
The top three winners in each division went home with hard earned trophies, and memories of some great contest rides. That is almost a guarantee when you ride one of the best surfing breaks in the United States. ESA SNE Contest #2 is set to go off on July 24 at the same break.
Final Results of ESA SNE Contest #1/2021 Summer Series, held in 2-4 foot clean surf at Matunuck Point, in South Kingstown, Rhode Island on July 10, 2021. BOYS UNDER 12-1.Torin Bennett 2.James Blakeney. BOYS UNDER 14-1.Brayden Bennett 2.Rogue Lane GIRLS UNDER 12-1.Mia Foley 2.Elise Foley 3.Isabella Ryan BOYS UNDER 16-1.Holden Soboleski 2.John Huntington 3.Mason Soboleski JUNIOR MEN-1.Anson Roggers 2.Evan Ansaldi. GIRLS UNDER 14-1.Summer Lukens GIRLS UNDER 16-1.Phoebe Roggers MEN-1.Jamie Kelley WOMEN-1.Alex Alhadeff MASTERS-1.Terence Haggerty. SENIOR MEN-1.Jimmy Blakeney. LEGENDS-1.Joe DiMaio GRAND LEGENDS-1.Peter Pan MENEHUNE LONGBOARD-1.Brayden Bennett 2.Torin Bennett 3.Summer Lukens 4.Isabella Ryan. JUNIOR LONGBOARD-1.Jeff Albanese MEN LONGBOARD-1.Jamie Kelley 2.Maxwell Crooks LEGENDS LONGBOARD-1.Paul Bennett 2.Joe DiMaio GRAND LEGENDS LONGBOARD-1.Peter Pan JUNIOR WOMEN LONGBOARD-1.Kathy Kurtz. SENIOR WOMEN LONGBOARD-1.Katie Ryan. OPEN SUP-1.Dave Colantuono 2.Peter Pan OPEN LONGBOARD-1.Katie Ryan 2.Joe DiMaio 3.Summer Lukens 4.Jeff Albanese OPEN SHORTBOARD-1.Brayden Bennett 2.Jamie Kelley 3.Torin Bennett 4.Terrence Haggerty 5.Alex Alhadeff 6.Summer Lukens 7.Phoebe Roggers 8.John Huntington 9.Anson Roggers 10.Jeff Albanese 11.Evan Ansaldi
