SOUTH KINGSTOWN – At South Kingstown High School, music classes aren’t just about learning to read sheet music or putting on a great theater production.
In Ryan Muir’s classroom, his students don’t just grow as musicians, but as people.
Those who’ve been lucky enough to have him as a teacher have all been quick to sing his praises, according to Fine Arts Director Gail Saborio, and realize the amount of passion he brings to the craft. His “above and beyond efforts” and his endless dedication to students, she said, is why she chose to nominate him as teacher of the year.
This week, Muir was recognized by the school committee, praised by fellow educators and celebrated by his students as the South Kingstown Teacher of the Year.
“He continually inspires his students of all races, all backgrounds, all abilities and disabilities, and encourages all of them to excel,” Saborio told members of the school committee on Tuesday night. “This is evident in the variety of students who sign up for his classes and in his community performances that include students from all aspects of our school community.”
“Ryan’s dedication to music education extends beyond the classroom,” she added.
When Muir isn’t busy heading the high school’s award-winning vocal ensemble, eSKape, or the directing Rebel Theater Group’s next great hit, he continues to cultivate his own passion and love for music.
Before he was a teacher, Muir broke into the music scene with his band, “Monty Are I,” playing guitar and singing vocals. The band toured the country for years, playing for Vans Warped Tour and even scoring a record deal with the Island Def Jam Music Group. When plans for a reunion show were announced last year, tickets were sold out in less than two days.
The show changed venues, and when they played at the Strand in downtown Providence, many of Muir’s students were in the crowd to cheer him on.
“The performance was incredible, but the best part was seeing all the South Kingstown students there, singing and dancing – having a wonderful time and cheering on their beloved teacher,” Saborio said. “As educators at a high school, we feel it’s very important for students to see our teachers live our best lives.”
The memorable night went a long way in showing students the importance of following their passions, she said, and hopefully inspired them to follow their own dreams and have fun along the way.
If he wasn’t already a highly visible and well-respected member of the community, the countless hours he put into virtual education over the past several months certainly put him on the map.
“The passion and love that students have for our school, and for music, just came through in that time of virtual learning,” Saborio said.
At home, students continued their lessons. Video recordings weren’t just proof that they were still showing up for class, but with the help of technology, a way to bring them all together. In April, Muir was able to create a virtual choir performance, melding together voices from dozens of students.
The video he shared of students singing “Hymn of Acxiom” has been viewed thousands of times and was picked up by multiple news outlets. Many have described the performance as deeply moving, and a few school committee members said they were even moved to tears.
“He’s truly indicative of what a teacher of the year is,” Saborio said. “It’s the above and beyond passion, it’s the everyday work and it truly changes the students lives forever.”
Several of those students took time on Tuesday night to share their thanks and gratitude for Muir with the entire school community.
Recent South Kingstown High School graduates Caroline Parente and Jessica Macinanti both thanked Muir for how much he’s been there for his students.
“Mr. Muir truly is a miracle worker,” Parente said. “I joined choir as a nervous freshman who couldn’t read music and would tremor at the thought of singing alone. Fast forward four years and I became the present of eSKape, having served as the section leader in charge of teaching music to my peers, as well as being the lead in musicals. This is all thanks to him.”
“He doesn’t only excel at teaching music, but teaching confidence,” she added.
For Macinanti, who opened up about her struggles with mental health this past year, she credits Muir as one of the reasons she’s still here today. When her battles with mental health causes her to miss some time from school, early on in the year, Macinanti said Muir was more concerned about her wellbeing than missing class time.
“The next day I came into school and Mr. Muir was right there, asking me if I was okay,” Macinanti said. “He meant it. He wasn’t just saying ‘are you okay, why did you miss my class?’ It was ‘are you okay, as a person? As a human being?’”
He creates a welcoming and accepting environment for all his students, she said.
“From your race, to your gender, to your sexuality, he doesn’t care. It’s not important,” Macinanti said. “What is important is that you’re a human being who wants to be involved with music.”
Soon-to-be sophomore Kenneth Dunn said that Muir isn’t only one of his favorite teachers, but one of his favorite people. While there have been plenty of disappointments this year, Dunn said being involved in “Newsies” and his amazing classes with Muir have been some of the best highlights.
“My defining moments of my high school experience will always be based around theater,” Dunn said.
Both Dunn and rising senior Carter Santos remember being “nervous wrecks” to sing in front of others, but have grown in leaps and bounds this year, each making a huge splash in this year’s theater production.
Muir has not only been touched by the words of his students, but the outpouring of support and congratulations from his fellow educators. Last week, on the last day of school, Muir learned that he’d been honored as South Kingstown’s teacher of the year from a line of colleges gathered outside his home.
“I love my job,” Muir said. “This district is fantastic, and it’s only going to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.