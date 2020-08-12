RHODE ISLAND — However students return to the classroom this year — be it in-person, virtually or somewhere in the middle — they’ll be going back later than anticipated.
On Wednesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that the start of the school year has been delayed by two weeks. At her weekly press conference, the governor said the decision to start classes on Monday, Sept. 14, rather than coming back on Aug. 31 as initially anticipated, was made after hours of discussion with school administrators, teachers and parents.
Although districts have been working diligently on their plans to reopen schools, according to Raimondo, “they have been saying ‘we need just a little more time.’”
“It gives schools a little bit more time to be ready,” Raimondo said. “A little more time to make sure they have enough personal protective equipment and masks, a little bit more time to make sure they keep windows open or have airflow, and a little more time to figure out how they're going to get kids to and from school safely.”
“That’s why we’ve made this decision — so that you can have confidence that when we open school, we’ll be in good shape and your children will be safe,” she added.
The decision to delay the start of the school year was also made upon the recommendation of the Rhode Island Departments of Education and Health.
Challenges to returning in-person include ensuring safely getting kids to and from school, that they remain in stable pods throughout the day and they aren’t coming into contact with other groups. Doing this requires new, creative systems and procedures, and extremely structured scheduling.
The change to the school calendar also sets aside three professional development days for teachers, according to Raimondo, to help them learn new skills on how to best educate in the midst of this crisis. The time set aside for teachers to learn new skills and protocols before classes resume means students will only be in class 177 days this year, Raimondo said, and school will be letting out on June 25.
Because the start of the school year has been pushed back by two weeks, the decision of what school will look like for each district has also been pushed back.
“We can’t make a decision based upon the data of Aug. 16, for what we think the prevalence of the disease is going to be like Sept. 14,” Raimondo said. “It wouldn’t be right. It wouldn't be accurate. This is something that changes every day and every week.”
Two weeks ago, Raimondo announced five benchmark guidelines — statewide readiness, municipal readiness, supply readiness, testing readiness and operational readiness — that the Rhode Island Departments of Education and Health would be using to determine if students could safely return to classrooms.
Raimondo acknowledged the frustration that many families are likely feeling, but stressed that reopening schools is a herculean task when it comes to safely transporting students, building stable groups, ensuring proper air flow, readjusting traffic flow and ensuring that social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines are followed.
She also stressed the need for more rapid testing in the school, in the case that a student or teacher does begin to feel symptoms in the middle of the day. Rhode Island’s testing, in general, isn’t where it needs to be, Raimondo said, and that test results need to be available in 48 to 72 hours — not 10 days out.
On Tuesday night, Rhode Island joined a consortium of 10 states and the Rockefeller Foundation to help procure the rapid testing kits needed, according to Raimodo. At the moment, the state has the capacity to run roughly 700 rapid tests each day, but is working to secure more supplies.
“The pandemic will be here for a while,” said Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “But the learning of our kids is the most important work that we do, aside from keeping them safe. We are not compromising safety as we move forward.”
The Department of Education has heard from families that are strongly advocating for a continuation of virtual learning and families strongly advocating for in-person classes. There will be many options to choose from, according to Infante-Green, and families will have the opportunity to select what they believe will be the best for their child.
Ultimately, she said, the start of the school year was delayed to “give the districts the opportunity to put in the best plants possible.”
If Rhode Islanders want to see their kids back to school, help keep the economy open and safeguard the health and wellness of others, however, Raimondo stressed the need to keep social gatherings and circles small.
“A month and a half ago, Rhode Island was leading the nation in how low our prevalence was,” the governor said. “We’re still in good shape. Thank god we are still in good shape. Still test positive of 2 percent. We’re off the list for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, but we’re not where we need to be.”
“We’re not where we need to be, and we’re not as good as we could be if everyone followed the rules,” she added. “Hospitalizations are creeping up, and we still have days with 100 or more cases.”
Until numbers and rates improve, Raimondo said her decisions to limit social gatherings to 15 people or less and close bars by 11 p.m. will continue.
On Wednesday, Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott announced 74 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 20,129. Two percent of the 3,684 Rhode Islanders tested the day prior, tested positive.
Two new fatalities also bring the statewide number of COVID-19-related deaths to 1,018.
At the moment, 89 people are being hospitalized in Rhode Island due to COVID-19, according to Alexander-Scott. There are nine people being treated in intensive care units and three people currently on ventilators.
In addition to the need to keep social gatherings and circles small, and to continue following social distancing guidelines, Alexander-Scott heavily stressed the need for Rhode Islanders to stay home if they’re feeling sick.
Contract tracing information has shown that too many people are still going sick, even when they’re symptomatic, according to Alexander-Scott.
“We need to make sure that we’re all in this together,” she said. “Everyone’s actions matter.”
