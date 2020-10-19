NORTH KINGSTOWN/EXETER – Leading up to the General Election on Nov. 3, the North Kingstown Standard Times will be featuring a Question and Answer series with North Kingstown and Exeter candidates for town council and school committee.
NORTH KINGSTOWN
This week’s question, for North Kingstown Town Council candidates, is:
Improvements to Post Road have often been discussed during the campaign. If elected, what improvements/policies would you support for the enhancement of Post Road for businesses and residents?
The following answers from candidates appear below in alphabetical order. Candidates were asked to keep their responses to 175 words or less.
KATHERINE ANDERSON (D): I commend the current Town Council, under Greg Mancini’s leadership, for hosting the September 2019 workshop on Post Road improvement. The workshop yielded recommendations and feedback from stakeholders including issue experts, public officials, and members of the public. Findings were translated into 13 key areas on which the Council can take action. I support these recommendations. Rather than “reinventing the wheel” and starting over, we must ensure continuity and progress on goals already researched and formulated. Additionally, a second workshop and ongoing public discourse will continue progress in a way that is collaborative and transparent. We must ensure there remains a political will and public support for Post Road revitalization. The issue has dragged on without sustained, decisive action for far too many years, resulting in pockets of neglect and decay throughout the corridor.
Anderson is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown Town Council.
BRAD ARTERY (D): My understanding is in September of 2019, a comprehensive workshop was held that resulted in several recommendations for improvements in Post Road. If elected, the council and I would review and validate those recommendations and start to move several forward. Additionally, I feel we need to proactively communicate to those businesses that we want to locate in North Kingstown. At face value, our demographics (less population density, primarily) do not support the analysis that many businesses do in choosing locations. Proactively reaching out to desirable businesses and educating them on the benefits of locating in North Kingstown and Post Road is what is needed. If elected, I will work with the council on this analysis and outreach.
Artery is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown Town Council.
MARY BRIMER (R): We can all agree that the Post Road Corridor Plan is a failure. The lack of interest in the Post Road facade program is disheartening. The popularity of online shopping and working from home creates lower demand for retail and commercial workspace. It's going to get worse before it gets better. I don't believe tax incentives will help in this situation.
1. It's time to speak with the property management companies and owners of vacant buildings to determine why the vacancies persist and the challenges and opportunities each building offers. We need to understand who has considered these buildings and why they passed on the building.
2. We need a designated Economic Development Director to focus exclusively on Post Rd and identify opportunities with agencies such as QDC, RI Commerce Corp., etc.
3. Some of the vacant inventory may be more valuable with the existing structures removed. We need to identify those properties, the costs of demolition and available funding methods to help the existing owners through the process.
Brimer is an incumbent on the North Kingstown Town Council seeking reelection.
JACK KLIEVER (D): At one time North Kingstown was a Navy town and cars were a new symbol of American prosperity and freedom. The existing Post Road corridor was built for that age. Now, the Navy is gone, and most people spend more time in cars then they want to. Post Road has to be re-imagined and rebuilt as a destination. We have to make it a safe, attractive and enjoyable place to be, not just to travel through. The multiple stakeholders involved, and a shortage of infrastructure funding, has made progress painfully slow, but progress is being made.
Kliever is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown Town Council.
KEVIN MALONEY (I): We need to persuade most properties on Post Road to improve their property aesthetics. Nobody wants to build alongside depressed neighbors. In 2017, I developed the Post Road Façade Improvement Program to incentivize businesses on Post Road to make visual improvements to their properties, which continues today and has since been enhanced. The State is also scheduled to install sidewalks and the town needs to plant trees and lighting along the sidewalk to freshen the curb appeal.
We need focused incentives that make building on Post Road more lucrative than building in the green spaces or over our drinking water. I tried to establish a tax phase-in for Post Road at the last TC meeting, but didn’t get support from my colleagues.
In 2015 I initiated modifications that eliminated major hindrances to development from the Post Road Corridor Plan. Times have changed and we need a major rewrite for Post Road as the plan failed us. Ultimately we need to address pole relocation and easement issues which would lead to a re-evaluation of the Post Road Diet.
Maloney is an incumbent on the North Kingstown Town Council seeking reelection.
GREG MANCINI (D): Last September, our town council held a workshop on how to improve Post Road. We invited state officials, brought in stakeholders, town staff, representatives of the planning commission, the town Economic Development Advisory Board, and of course, members of the public to hear everyone’ s expertise and input. The workshop tried to deal with all the challenges in an open and transparent manner. From this process we tasked our town administration to complete thirteen priorities ranging from changing the administrative review process for certain proposals, to putting “some teeth” into our ordinances for property upkeep, to reviewing the appropriateness of 10-20 foot setbacks, to how we can better promote the corridor. At our last council meeting I recommended we have a second public workshop to follow up on what we accomplished so far and what else we can do to improve the corridor; and, if elected I will follow through to make sure a second workshop happens.
Mancini is an incumbent on the North Kingstown Town Council seeking reelection.
KERRY MCKAY (R): As noted in previous attempts Post Road is not an easy fix.
1. If elected I would strongly propose eliminating the Post Road corridor zone. Change the zoning to a more easily adopted commercial designation that encourages investment on Post Road.
2. Try to identify the commercial need in and around the Post Road area.
3. Identify investors, without which nothing gets done, who would be candidates to make an investment on Post Road.
4. Task the town to send a liaison into QDC and affiliated companies working in quonset and find out what their employees need in terms of support from the Post Road area.
5. Consider other options for Post Road like an educational zone .
At this point I believe all options should be on the table. Please vote!
McKay is an incumbent on the North Kingstown Town Council seeking reelection.
KIMBERLY PAGE (D): I believe that any policies and decisions for improvements to Post Road should be decided through a consensus, as changes will affect the businesses already located there, commuting residents, school bus routes, as well as businesses we hope to attract. Almost everyone in town would be affected by whatever is done to Post Road. Greg Mancini spoke of conducting a public forum to build a shared vision for Post Road upgrades, and I would support that idea. I view the role of town councilor as a facilitator to making consensus decisions for the enhancements on Post Road.
Page is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown Town Council.
RANDY WIETMAN (R): A top priority of the people of NK, is the coordinated development and improvement of the Post Road Corridor. If there is a comprehensive plan, it does not have the appearance of being implemented. Much of the signage is inappropriate (internal lighting, plastic construction, intense light, loud colors, etc). As the Chairman of the Zoning Board, I support replacement/new construction that follows zoning guidelines and is appropriate and tasteful. I will also support a solution for the National Grid easement that, in many cases, prevents the placement of a business in the best location on a lot. I will work with the Town and the State to find the best possible way to process traffic. With Reynolds Farm, and Quonset related traffic, this road is terribly busy, and it will only get worse. Lastly, because the Town owns almost nothing on Post Road, incentives for private investment are critical. Although, there has been some new investment and improvement (O’Reilly Auto, Dragon Palace, Ocean State Wellness, Great Harvest, and others), we have a long way to go.
Wietman is a challenger to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown Town Council.
EXETER
This week’s question, for Exeter Town Council candidates, is:
If elected, how would you work to maintain Exeter’s rural character while also supporting/encouraging more economic development in town?
The following answers from candidates appear below in alphabetical order. Candidates were asked to keep their responses to 175 words or less.
MANNY ANDREWS (D): Exeter’s rural character is its greatest attraction. You can have cows, horses, and chickens twenty minutes away from beaches and our capital city. But if we’re not careful, we will price people out of being able to afford to live here. Residents pay a high price in the form of taxes to enjoy living here, with few town services.
While the current town council has worked hard to maintain taxes even in the wake of a pandemic, we cannot continue to ask the taxpayers to shoulder necessary tax increases in coming years. We must expand our tax base by bringing more businesses to Exeter.
Exeter’s Economic Development Task Force is working hard to do just that. The focus is on bringing new businesses to Exeter while maintaining its rural character. But this is no quick fix. It will take years to get this accomplished. That’s why it’s important to re-elect me, Cal, Frank and Mike. We support smart economic development that maintains Exeter’s rural character
Andrews is an incumbent on the Exeter Town Council seeking reelection.
ROBERT “MIKE” CONN (D): (Conn did not submit an answer to this week’s question before press time.)
Conn is an incumbent on the Exeter Town Council seeking reelection.
OLIVIA DEFRANCESCO (D): If elected I will support/encourage economic development by working with the zoning board, planning board and town planner to enact proactive polices and ordinances that guide Exeter’s growth in a sustainable, smart way. If we direct development within targeted areas we can restrain the sprawl. I would also encourage collaboration with community members to identify challenges and opportunities for strengthening businesses. Exeter is full of resources that can be marketed in a way to drive money into Exeter without compromising the integrity of our town. By supporting initiatives like this we are not only protecting the rural charm that we all love about Exeter we are also protecting farms and environmentally sensitive areas.
DeFrancesco is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the Exeter Town Council.
FRANK DIGREGORIO (I): The immediate threat to Exeter’s survival as a rural community comes from the Preserve at Rolling Greens located at the intersection of routes 2/102. Route 102 as a State designated “Scenic Highway” is placed at risk for further encroachment of commercial sprawl. To counter that threat, as a Planning Board member I proposed creating a Ten Rod Road Scenic Highway Overlay District (route 102) and will continue, if re-elected, to advance that initiative. Additionally, I am requesting that Exeter seek a Court Intervention in Rickey Thompson’s Appeal of the NK Preliminary Plan approval for Preserve at Rolling Greens.
The appropriate location for commercial development is in western Exeter at the intersection of routes 3/102, not routes 2/102. The current majority council and I had the foresight to create the Economic Development Task Force to expand Exeter’s tax base while preserving Exeter as a rural community. This initiative has already produced a $50,000 Grant from the RI Commerce Corporation to further advance a site-ready parcel for commercial development at the intersection of routes 3 /102.
DiGregorio is an incumbent on the Exeter Town Council seeking reelection.
CAL ELLIS (D): For me, the response to your question is an easy one. My record as a long-standing (that is, sitting) member of Exeter's Town Council speaks loudly and clearly for my support for appropriately regulated land use and development and my strong opposition to that which is not. You may recall that I have been sued personally, along with others seeking re-election, for supporting our Planning Board's recommendations regarding solar field sitings. Progress and growth are inevitable. But zoning regulations can be modified to allow a broader tax base in areas of Town where commercial real estate already exists. Meanwhile, use of the State's Farm, Forest, and Open Space program must be encouraged, as it allows for those significant rural features to remain.
Ellis is an incumbent on the Exeter Town Council seeking reelection.
MIKE LEFEBVRE (R): If a company’s presence doesn’t hurt the environment, cause major traffic issues, excessive noise pollution, or anything else destructive, highly intrusive to our residents, or a burden to our schools, we should welcome them as the mutually-beneficial entities they are. In this spirit, we need to remember that private property is just that, and government shouldn’t over-reach and meddle in others’ business. We should also never lose sight of the fact that nature isn’t making any more land, and as caring residents, we should work with the zoning board, local and state entities, such as the Exeter Land Trust, and protect this beautiful town we love and enjoy.
Lefebvre is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the Exeter Town Council.
FRANK MAHER (R): (Maher did not submit an answer to this week’s question before press time.)
Maher is a former member of the Exeter Town Council seeking election.
RAYMOND MORRISSEY (I): Exeter is a beautiful rural town and needs to stay that way. I am a member of the Economic Development Task Force (EDTF). Recently, the former town planner Ashley Hahn-Sweet and the EDTF helped secure a $50,000 economic development grant through the Commerce Dept. I think that’s a step in the right direction for the town of Exeter.
Morrissey is a former member of the Exeter Town Council seeking election.
DAN PATTERSON (R): Maintaining Exeter's rural character isn't very difficult as the state of Rhode Island owns 28% of the land in town .Also you need to factor in around 1,500 acres the Nature Conservatory owns and another 1,000 acres plus the Audubon Society owns we have a large percentage of open space that is protected.
As for promoting economic development Exeter has very little land zoned for commercial development and even less land zoned Industrial, all of it concentrated on the RT2 and RT3 corridor. I'll continue to support our economic task force in their quest to attract business to our town.
Patterson is an incumbent on the Exeter Town council seeking reelection.
ANDREW PATTY (I): Economic development and the expansion of commercial business in Exeter is imperative if we are going to follow a path of fiscal responsibility. Currently Exeter finds itself dealing with the congestion and traffic burdens of expansion in the neighboring towns on our borders without any of the benefits.
Right now it is important to recognize that there are existing businesses in Exeter that have been hit hard by the pandemic. If elected I would join Lt. Governor McKee in his call to allocate additional relief to small businesses affected by COVID and the regulations that have devastated many industries. My recommendation would be a tax/rent relief grant using the CARES Act money already allocated by the federal government that would cover a percentage of property taxes or rent in business that can show they have been adversely affected by COVID. This would help sustain small businesses at the same time make sure that property taxes the town depends on continue to be available.
Patty is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the Exeter Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.