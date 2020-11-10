NORTH KINGSTOWN – In October, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced that it would be awarding more than $220 million in discretionary funding to improve port facilities in states and territories throughout the country–including the Port of Davisville in North Kingstown, which received more than $11 million.
The announcement was made by USDOT Secretary Elaine Chao, who said that the grants would be distributed to 18 different states and territories through the Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Program.
“This $220 million in federal grants will improve America’s ports with nearly half the projects [being] located in Opportunity Zones, which were established to revitalize economically distressed communities,” Chao said.
Of the projects that were awarded grants, eight are located in Opportunity Zones. In January, the USDOT announced a new interactive map highlighting federal investment in major infrastructure projects located in and around Opportunity Zones, with the information about resources intended to encourage further economic investment.
According to USDOT, maritime ports are “critical links” in the country’s domestic and international trade supply chain, and the funding that these ports are receiving will “assist in the improvement of port facilities at or near coastal seaports.”
“The Port Infrastructure Development Program aims to support efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve facility and freight infrastructure to ensure our nation’s freight transportation needs, present and future, are met,” USDOT said. “The program provides planning, operational and capital financing, and project management assistance to improve their capacity and efficiency.”
Maritime administrator Mark H. Buzby said that the investment “demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to supporting our nation’s ports and maritime industry.”
“These grants will help our nation’s economy and ensure that America’s ports can continue to operate effectively in the competitive global marketplace,” Buzby said.
The USDOT also said that Ports–like the Port of Davisville–provide “countless jobs for Americans and are key to a nation that heavily relies on its maritime services.” The grant funding, the department said, is meant to support the improvement of “this critical infrastructure component.”
“MARAD and the Department of Transportation are ensuring these services will succeed during the nation’s ongoing economic recovery,” USDOT continued.
Projects to receive grant funding included those happening in various states around the country, including Alaska, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine and Rhode Island, along with several others.
One notable project to receive grant funding was one taking place at the Port of Davisville in North Kingstown.
The Port of Davisville was awarded $11.14 million in grant funding for a project dubbed “Unlocking the South Berth at Pier 1.”
The Port of Davisville is located at Quonset Business Park, with the Quonset Development Corporation (QDC), a quasi-state agency, being responsible for the development and management of the business park, including the port.
The grant will go towards the reconstruction of the South Face of Pier 1, which involves the replacement of a portion of the face of the pier with a steel pile, supported by a concrete structure.
“This project will bring the southern berth at the Pier to a state where it can be utilized to accommodate the burgeoning auto import and export industry, bringing the total number of available roll-on, roll-off berths at the Port of Davisville from two to three,” USDOT said.
QDC also issued an announcement about the grant, which the development corporation said it would be matching with $6 million of its own funds. The funding, QDC went on to say, would help make the Port of Davisville a “hub” for wind energy jobs.
The Quonset Business Park has played a major role in the state’s wind industry, serving as a principal port for the nation’s first offshore wind farm on Block Island.
“Funding to prepare the Port of Davisville to be a hub for wind energy jobs while maintaining its status as a global leader for auto imports continues to fall into place with the announcement of a $11.1 million federal grant,” QDC said. “Matched with $6 million from Quonset, the funds will support the Pier 1 rehabilitation project and allow roll-on, roll-off cargo vessels to dock at the pier’s south berth for the first time.”
The grant was secured with the assistance of U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation, QDC said.
QDC also said that it hoped to receive an additional $20 million bond, which was proposed in the FY2021 budget that is currently pending before the General Assembly. The pending $20 million bond proposal includes the construction of a new Pier at Terminal 5, dredging and the continued rehabilitation of Pier 1, which was built in 1941. QDC said the bond would, in part, go towards the development of Davisville as a “wind energy port.”
“In addition to paving the way to make Davisville a wind energy port, the bond will help preserve the jobs and economic output that make the Port essential to Rhode Island’s maritime economy,” QDC said.
According to QDC, the Port of Davisville generates $374 million in business output annually, supports nearly 1,700 jobs, creates nearly $100 million in income for Rhode Islanders and generates $28 million in state and local tax revenue.
“As the leading engine of economic development and job creation in Rhode Island, Quonset has a long history of working with our partners in state, federal and local government,” QDC said, adding that voters “overwhelmingly” approved a $50 million bond investment to rehabilitate Davisville’s Pier 2 in 2016, which is expected to be completed in 2022 on time and $5 million under budget.
