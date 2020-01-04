NORTH KINGSTOWN – For the second time this season, the North Kingstown Skippers boys basketball team played one of the top teams in Division II, and yet again, they won by three points. The Skippers avoided an upset by Narragansett right before Christmas, and then rallied back from a 14-point first-half deficit against East Greenwich on Monday, to win 65-62.
John Quainoo hit the game-winning 3-pointer with under a minute to play, giving NK their first lead since it was 10-9. Quainoo had 18 points in the win. Clay Brochu led all scorers with 21.
“We fall behind because we don’t run an offense or don’t play defense,” said a typically blunt NK head coach Aaron Thomas. “We just told them in the lockerroom, take the last six minutes of that game, we held them to six points. That’s how you play defense. We played it when we had to. That’s what we’ve been doing. Getting away with things and still beating people.”
East Greenwich surged out to a 14-point lead in the first half, behind efficient outside shooting and a strong defensive effort. The Avengers sank 10 3-pointers as a team, led by James Harwood (four 3-pointers, 14 points). Jack McMullen, fresh off a high-scoring performance in the Cranston Holiday Tournament, was held to nine points in the non-league loss.
“Geoff Coyne did a phenomenal job on McMullen,” Thomas said. “He scored 40 the other day. We held him to nine. We got what we were looking for there, but another guy beat us, Harwood. I didn’t know he could shoot it like that. That’s a credit to them.
“In all honesty, [we] were lucky to win tonight. East Greenwich outplayed us. They shot the ball very well. They hit the open man.”
Poor shooting plagued the Skippers for most of the night. Brochu was off from the get-go, hitting the side of the backboard on an early 3-point attempt. As a team, NK was 7-of-32 from the floor in the first half.
“We were forcing a lot of looks,” Thomas said. “Off-balance stuff. Second half, we were shooting three’s but our feet were set with good ball movement.
“I don’t know if it’s because of school vacation or what, but we were out of sync.”
Harwood drained three of his four 3-pointers in the first half. The Avengers built their lead out thanks to lineups where every player one through five can shoot. McMullen, Jonah Hill, Mason Minghella, Dan Prior and Roman Gloria all had at least one conversion past the 3-point line.
The Skippers never truly broke out of their shooting funk, but an increase in intensity on defense, and a plethora of trips to the free throw line on offense allowed them to crawl back into the game. NK still trailed by seven points with 3:30 to play in regulation.
Brochu was fouled shooting a three, converting two of the free throws. Coyne sank a pair from the line after that, and a lay-up by Caleb Wagner made it a three-point game.
EG answered back with a 3-pointer by Minghella, but that would be the last points of the evening for the visitors. Quainoo drained an open 3-pointer to give NK a one-point lead, and free throws by Coyne and Brochu ended the game.
“It says a lot that we were able to finish it at the end with some big free throws,” Thomas said. “Every game, you’re going to get everybody’s best, because you’re the champions. Everyone knows. That’s great, I’m happy for the adversity in a non-league game. Great opportunity.”
The Skippers return Brochu, one of the top players in the state, but didn’t have much other varsity experience on their roster when the season began. Quainoo and Coyne both earned praise for their play from Thomas after the win over EG.
“Solid player four us,” Thomas said of Quainoo. “We’re asking him to run the offense and he’s been doing a really good job with that. He’s been working really hard on his defense this year.
“Now we’re six games in, quarter of the season done. We’ve played well in spurts, awful in spurts. We have to get consistency. We may not play great all the time but we need to play good all the time.”
