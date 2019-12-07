KINGSTON – There was no other way for Joe Gilmartin to sail off into the sunset than with one last win. In his eight years as North Kingstown football head coach, Gilmartin and his players didn’t lose much. In Gilmartin’s final game before retiring, his players weren’t going to let him walk away with a loss.
The Skippers beat their biggest rival, South Kingstown, in last week’s Thanksgiving Day matchup, 27-8. The win marked the fourth consecutive victory in the holiday series, and capped off a three-year run that saw NK win three trophies and earn countless accolades.
“It’s awesome to finish the season with a win over SK,” quarterback and offensive MVP James Osmanski said. “Rivalry game, it’s always a great game. They always come to play. We knew they wouldn’t fold. They punched us in the face, that was a good wake-up call. From there, we got things rolling.
“It’s been such a great ride. Not just this season but over the past three years. To get a win not just for us, but for coach. To finish his career on a high note.”
“You gotta win the game,” Gilmartin said, still zeroed in on what’s important, even as his coaching career comes to an end. “Imagine if you walked away and didn’t win the game? That would have tarnished everything you did. Would’ve been the last thing I remembered.”
The Rebels scored the first touchdown of the day to open up an 8-0 lead, but the dynamic Osmanski and his deep arsenal of weapons weren’t going to be held down for too long. Osmanski rushed for a pair of scores, throwing for two others in his final game as a high school athlete.
The impending departure of Coach Gilmartin was more than enough for the Skippers to get up for the holiday game. Gilmartin never accepted anything less than his player’s best – and if he felt they weren’t living up to his expectations, he would never hesitate to angrily rip off his headset and power-walk out to the field to let them know about it.
“It’s indescribable,” Osmanski said of playing for Gilmartin. “He’s such a great coach; he coaches us so well. It’s not just on the field. You couldn’t ask for a better coach.
“It’s not an easy program to play in. There’s pretty high expectations.”
Gilmartin dedicated himself entirely to the Skipper program, inserting himself into the high school to ensure that his athletes were keeping up with their studies and staying out of trouble. That sort of dedication necessitated some pretty big sacrifices.
“When he was going to take the job, he had asked us what we thought,” recalled his oldest son, also named Joe. “We said, ‘absolutely, why not?’. He said he wouldn’t be around as much. When we got to high school, we had a choice to be around as much as we wanted to. [My younger brother] Ben and I said of course. [My sister] Teresa always wanted a part of it as well. It’s a big family thing, that’s all we really wanted: to be a family together and have football be a family thing.”
“When I took the job, I knew that this is when it would be,” said the older Gilmartin. “It was a real difficult decision when we took that job eight years ago. I wasn’t gonna spend enough time with my kids. At least since they all came through the high school, it ended up being a great decision. I spent more time with them when they were in school.”
Joe played for his father as a quarterback, graduating two seasons ago. Ben was a senior on this year’s team, a key piece of the linebacking corps. Teresa played softball at NKHS and was a constant fixture on the sidelines during football games.
What started as a tough choice turned into a total family affair for the Gilmartins. Son Joe is a sophomore at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he has appeared in seven games as a fullback.
“When I’m playing in college, people won’t take practice as serious,” he said. “In high school, we took practice super seriously. We take being attentive very seriously. I took it into school-work as well, just paying attention to everything you do. Not just in football, in life. It’s carried over.”
It wasn’t just Gilmartin’s immediate family who came out for the goodbye to the legendary coach: there were troves of former players who swarmed the field at Meade Stadium following the win to congratulate their former coach.
“That’s what you do it for,” Gilmartin said. “Winning is great, motivates you, but ultimately [it’s about] the generations of kids. There’s a bunch of kids in that group who’s dads I coached. Two years ago we had five kids in the program who’s dads I coached. Which is really cool. Comes full circle.”
The decision to leave the program behind was a simple and preordained one. Gilmartin says he knew from the day he took the job that last week’s game would be his final one on the sidelines.
“I’m tired,” he explained. “It takes a lot out of me. It’s a grind. I talked to other coaches about retirement. Most of them, football is the only thing. For me, it’s not the only thing.”
While some retirements like this coincide with a down-swing for programs, Gilmartin is far from leaving the cupboard bare. He believes that no matter who takes over the program, they will have plenty of weapons to work with.
“We got some really good pieces still there,” he said. “Justin [McCarthy] ran the ball well today, he’s actually our third quarterback. The back-up has a broken ankle. We’ll have some receivers, we had a bunch of kids who played freshmen football this season that were excellent athletes. Difficult to continue to push the needle forward, but I think that there’s things that these kids can do.”
