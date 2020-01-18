If North Kingstown’s game against Saint Raphael on Tuesday night was a midterm exam, the Skippers would’ve earned an A+. An early season matchup between the two undefeated teams showed exactly what the Skippers have learned so far this season.
NK used a late run to turn a close game into a double-digit win, 63-51. Four different Skippers registered double-digit scoring in the big win.
Maggie Schwab led the way with 21, while Katelyn Haberle (16), Jillian Rogers (11), and Jordan Moerau (10) all contributed nicely to the offensive effort.
Haberle and Moreau handled the outside shooting duties; both players hit a pair of 3-pointers. Schwab and Moreau were both perfect at the free throw line in the win.
Since losing to Bishop Feehan in their non-league opener, NK has rattled off five consecutive league wins. Schwab is the team’s leading scorer at 13.7 points per contest.
The defense has carried the Skippers on most nights. The 51 points they allowed to the Saints was the most a D-I team has managed this year against the Skippers. They held Rogers to 22 points and Bay View to 31.
The Skippers are one of three unbeatens remaining in Division I. Rival South Kingstown have rolled through their first five games. La Salle is 4-0 in league play.
Games against those two teams will be ‘midterms’ just like the win over SRA. The Skippers face La Salle on January 31, and SK on February 11.
