The Skipper field hockey team is on a massive win streak that has featured some massive wins. Since losing their first two games of the 2019 season, NK has rattled off 11 consecutive wins and now sit alone in first place in Division I.
The most recent victory was a 2-1 defeat of Barrington on Tuesday night. Dempsey Campbell and Faith Powers scored the two goals in that one. The Skippers picked up their two biggest wins of the year prior to beating the defending state champion Eagles, downing East Greenwich and Moses Brown.
