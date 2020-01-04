After losing their first two games of the season by a combined score of 16-4, the South County Storm picked up a quality win over the Burrillville co-op two days before Christmas. The Storm, a girls hockey co-op comprised of players from South Kingstown, Narragansett and North Kingstown, is under new leadership this season, and is looking to continue a recent trend of excellence.
Former head coach Dave Cannon stepped aside this offseason, making way for new bench leader Sydney Collins. Local hockey enthusiasts might recognize the name. Collins played club hockey at URI and high school hockey at Pilgrim. She also served as an assistant coach for the Storm before taking over for Cannon this year.
The Storm have posted losing two consecutive losing seasons since winning it all in 2016-17. The win over Burrillville is a promising sign. That co-op won nine games a season ago, and routinely challenges for a top spot in the standings.
The 4-3 Storm win is the only loss this season so far for Burrillville. They had won every game they played by at least two goals before the Storm took them down.
In addition to having a freshman head coach, the Storm have plenty of young talent that they are looking to integrate into the fold. In addition to upper-class leaders Hannah Coleman, Jessie Girasole and Victoria Gauvin, the Storm roster features freshmen Veronica Sabatino, Charlotte Clawson, Charlotte Connerton, Lily Cushman, Kierra George, Amelie Gregoire, Jenna McDonald, Julia Minichiello, Adora Perry and Jade Shabo.
With 10 freshmen on the roster, it’s no wonder the Storm struggled a tad out of the gate. They lost to La Salle 6-1 to start the season, and fell to the Barrington co-op 10-3 the night before they faced Burrillville.
La Salle won their fifth state title last season, and Barrington won 13 games in the 2018 regular season. Those two games were quite the way for the young roster to make its debut. The tough challenges already faced could pay dividends down the road.
The Storm return to action this Friday, when they will take on the Smithfield/Coventry co-op. That team didn’t have a single win in 2018, but did open the 2019 season with a victory over the Cranston/EG co-op.
