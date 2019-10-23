KINGSTON – Regardless of the opponent, the University of Rhode Island football team will play them close. Late-game execution – or a lack thereof – has meant that the Rams have only won one game of the six tight ones they’ve played.
The latest loss came on Saturday at Virginia Tech, the school’s second foray into the brutal FBS landscape this season. The Rams put up a game effort against the Hokies, but ultimately settled for too many field goals in a 34-17 defeat.
