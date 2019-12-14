NORTH KINGSTOWN – Two straight state titles. Two straight Gatorade Player of the Year awards in Rhode Island. The North Kingstown football team earned another honor this week, as quarterback James Osmanski was selected as Gatorade Player of the Year.
The senior’s numbers speak for themselves: 2,807 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, 546 rushing yards and 15 rushing scores. He won two Super Bowl MVP’s and set numerous school records.
“James’ toughness is, without question, the best in the state,” said Jay Monteiro, head coach of East Providence High School, in a press release. “The ability to see the field and make the right reads at QB is always tough for a high-school athlete, and James makes it look easy and effortless.”
Athleticism and statistics are not the sole criteria for the award. Gatorade also takes into account the academic work of the student-athlete and the work they’ve done in the community.
Osmanski fares just as well in those categories. He has a 3.46 GPA and volunteers his time to benefit cancer research.
Dylan Poirier won the award for NK last season. He just wrapped up his freshman season at the University of New Hampshire. Osmanski is currently undecided on his academic and athletic future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.