Tomas Murphy suffered a bad break early in the season for the Northeastern men’s basketball team. Actually it wasn’t “a break”, but an ankle injury that has kept the 6-foot-8, 230-pound junior on the sidelines the last 12 games.
Murphy, from Wakefield and a Northfield Mount Herman graduate, played the first four games of the season for the Huskies and had an 18-point outing in an 80-71 loss to Massachusetts on Nov. 12. But the week prior to the fifth game, he was injured in practice. He had planned to start practice again last week but became ill. A school spokesman said that Murphy should be ready to play maybe as soon as this weekend.
“Tomas is a terrific young man who has done an outstanding job on the court, in the classroom and in the lock room,” coach Bill Coen said. “He comes from a very accomplished basketball family, so he takes his basketball development very seriously.”
Murphy’s dad, Jay, played at Boston College and with the Boston Celtics while his mother, Paivi, played professionally in Sweden. His older brothers Erik and Alex also had standout college careers.
“Tomas has a high basketball IQ and is continuing to develop his inside and outside skills,” Coen said. “He’s a hard worker and a team player and we are excited to see the impact he can make the rest of his career here.”
Prior to his injury, Murphy was averaging 9.3 points and 2.8 rebounds a game. He entered this season having averaging 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 64 games.
The Huskies are 9-7 overall and 3-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association after a 66-64 league loss to William & Mary last Saturday in Boston.
Ebed Jarrell (East Greenwich)
The red-shirt senior was the top finisher for the Drexel wrestling team at the annual Southern Shuffle on Jan. 1-2 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The East Greenwich graduate finished eighth at 165 pounds. He was seeded seventh heading into the tournament and posted a 4-1 record but was injured in his consolation quarterfinal match and had to forfeit his final two bouts, the latter for seventh place. On Jan. 7, the NCAA Division I rankings were announced and Jarrell has a 19.3 average in six wrestling publications. He was ranked 16th in TrackWrestling and 17th by the Wrestling Insider Magazine.
Shileigh Martinez (North Kingstown)
The sophomore finished tied for second in the pole vault for the Bryant women’s indoor track team at the Brown Alden Invitational prior to the semester break on Dec. 7 in Providence. The North Kingstown High graduate cleared 10 feet, 2 inches. Her personal best is 10 feet, 6 inches. Martinez also competed in the 60 meter dash and finished 37th with a time of 8.49. It was just the second time she has competed in that event as a collegian.
Sarah Mitchell (West Kingston)
The freshman had a pair of solid efforts for the Sacred Heart women’s indoor track team at the Joe Donahue Games on Dec. 13 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass. The Prout School graduate finished seventh in the shot put with a toss of 38 feet, ¼ inches and was 11th in the weight throw with a heave of 32 feet, 8 ¼ inches. She was the second freshman finisher in the shot put and the third freshman finisher in the weight throw.
Garrett Wall (Wakefield)
The freshman made his collegiate debut with the Southern Maine men’s indoor track team at the schools USM Open prior to the semester break on Dec. 14 in Gorham, Me and the South Kingstown High graduate came up with a solid effort. Wall finished third in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 8.35 after posting a preliminary time of 8.19. He also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay which finished first with a time of 3:32.39.
Kyle Henseler (Coventry)
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior point guard has started all 13 games for the Wentworth men’s basketball team, the Leopards 10-3 overall and 3-1 in the Commonwealth Coast Conference after a 66-49 league victory over Curry last Tuesday. The Bishop Hendricken graduate is averaging 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds a game and has connected on 11 of 32 3-point attempts (34.4 percent). He leads the team in assists with 40 and is second on the team with 18 steals.
Claire Greineder (East Greenwich)
The sophomore kicked off her season in fine style for the Plymouth State women’s track team. The East Greenwich High graduate captured the 200 meter dash at the PSU Winter Classic prior to the semester break on Dec. 7 in Plymouth, N.H. with a personal best time of 27.06. She also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay which finished first in 4:25.87. And, she finished fifth in the 60 meter dash in 8.40 after posting a personal best time of 8.38 in the preliminaries.
Joe Zingarelli (North Kingstown)
The junior posted a personal best effort in the pole vault for the Bridgewater State men’s indoor track team at the Joe Donahue Games on Dec. 13 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass. The North Kingstown High graduate cleared 13 feet, 11 ¼ inches to finish 11th. That was four inches better than his second-place finish in the Emmanuel Indoor Opener on Dec. 7, also at the Reggie Lewis Center, when he cleared 13 feet, 7 ¼ inches.
