Contributing Writer
Allison Gallagher is one of the key performers on the Washington College women’s swim team.
The junior from Saunderstown and an Exeter-West Greenwich graduate, is a standout in both the 100 backstroke (1:01.99) and the 200 backstroke (2:13.99), but also scores points in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM. And, she swims legs on the team’s top 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Gallagher and the Shorewomen closed out the first semester by competing in competitive Randolph-Macon’s Yellow Jacket Invitational on Nov. 24 in Richmond, Va. She finished eighth in the 200 backstroke and 10th in both the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.
“Allison has embedded an enormous amount of heart and spirit into the swim team,” coach Mark Hill said. “Every day I can rely on her bringing a fresh and focused attitude to practice and that helps lift everyone up to their full potential.”
The coach said that Gallagher had an excellent mid-season meet at Randolph Macon in the 100 and 200 back and has significantly improved herself in her sprint freestyle races.
“Allison leads by example every day,” Hill said. “She is someone that works hard day in and day out and gets the results she works for.”
John Hare (East Greenwich)
The senior and the Haverford men’s fencing team did a solid job in the Penn State Invitational last Sunday. They were the only Division III team in the field. East Greenwich graduate Hare posted a 9-9 record in sabre. He won at least one bout in the team’s six rounds including a 3-0 showing against host Penn State. He also topped Duke All-American Ping Ping Kitsirboon and defeated Penn’s Enzo Bergamo and Adam Green, the latter an All-American honorable mention while Bergamo is ranked 74th in the world.
Lily Nunnery (Saunderstown)
The freshman kicked off her indoor season with the Army women’s track team by finishing second to a senior teammate in the 3,000 meter run at the Army Open 2020 meet last Friday in West Point, N.Y. It was her first attempt at that distance with the Black Knights and her time was 10:45.23. The North Kingstown High graduate competed with the cross country team last fall and finished 24th in the Patriot League Championships with a 6,000 meter time of 22:57.0.
Celia Tomlinson (South Kingstown)
The 6-foot senior forward has a game-high 18 points and a game-high 12 rebounds to lead the Rensselaer Poly women’s basketball team to a 63-56 Liberty League victory last Saturday in Troy, N.Y. It was her sixth double-double of the season. She had 11 points and eight rebounds in a 67-54 league triumph over Union last Friday, the two victories pushing the Engineers to 9-3 overall and 5-0 in league play. The South Kingstown High graduate leads the team in scoring (14.6), rebounding (11.3) and blocked shots (28).
Alexandra Miko-Radzaj (Narragansett)
The freshman opened the second half of the season with a good start with the Fairfield women’s swim team in a 188-112 victory over Colby on Jan. 3. The Prout School graduate captured the 100 backstroke (1:07.79), finished second in the 100 butterfly (1:09.38) and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay team (2:04.54). In a 177-64 loss to Big East powerhouse Seton Hall last Saturday, she swam a leg on the 200 medley which finished second (2:02.70) and picked up points for finishing fourth in the 200 butterfly (2:35.81).
Courtney Jacobsen (East Greenwich)
The senior, competing as a junior, posted a personal best when she finished third in the weight throw for the Michigan women’s indoor track team at the Wolverine Invitational last Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Toll Gate graduate had a heave of 66 feet, 1 ½ inches. That’s a big improvement from her sophomore season when she finished 12th at the Big Ten Indoor Championships with a toss of 61 feet, 9 ½ inches. She took a red shirt last year.
Kegan Schroeter (Narragansett)
The sophomore finished second out of 13 competitors in the weight throw at the Beantown Challenge last weekend in Cambridge, Mass. The Narragansett High graduate posted a heave of 59 feet, 8 ¼ inches which is a personal best. The effort also earned him qualifying standards in both the IC4A Championship and the New England Championship. Schroeter kicked off the indoor season by finishing first in the Brown Alden Invitational on Dec. 7 in Providence with a toss of 59 feet, 3 ½ inches.
Kody Greenhalgh (West Warwick)
The 6-foot-1 senior guard scored a basket with no time left on the clock and had a team-high 18 points to help the Bates men’s basketball team open play in the New England Small College Athletic Conference with an 81-80 victory at Wesleyan last Sunday. The St. George’s School graduate kicked off the second semester with a career-high 23 points in a 98-60 triumph over University of New England on Jan. 2. He’s averaging 12.3 points a game and has connected on 31 of 87 3-point baskets (35.6 percent).
Hellivi Esquilin (North Kingstown)
The freshman kicked off the second semester with the Rhode Island College women’s swim team with a strong effort as the Anchorwomen dropped a 155-75 decision to Clark last Saturday in Worcester, Mass. The North Kingstown High grad captured the 50 freestyle in 27.78 and swam a leg on the 200 medley relay which touched the wall first in 2:15.33. She also finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:11.11) and the 200 freestyle (2:11.83) and was third in the 400 IM (5:40.09).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.