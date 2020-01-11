Headed into Monday night’s game against Coventry, North Kingstown’s Clay Brochu needed 26 points to eclipse 1,000 points for his career. For the high-scoring guard, that number is obtainable on pretty much any given night. After Brochu scored just seven points in the first half, it looked like the milestone would have to wait for another night.
The final result was never in question, as NK led by 17 points at the break. Brochu decided not to put off the feat any longer, putting together a big second half that helped him make history.
A corner 3-pointer late in the game put him above 1,000 points for his career. His 27 points led all scorers on Monday, as did his five made 3-pointers.
As a team, the Skippers finally showed some of their explosive potential on offense. Even though they had not lost entering Monday’s contest, they had had some close calls against a pair of Division II teams.
The 94 points they hung on the Oakers was a season-high. Fifty-five of the points came in the second half, more points than NK has scored in some complete games.
Joining Brochu in having big nights on Monday were Nick Sacchetti (18 points), Geoff Coyne (12 points) and Ethan Smith (seven points).
The Skippers emptied the bench in the blowout win. Thirteen different players scored at least a point on Monday.
Brochu is averaging 22.5 points per game through four games. He’s already connected on 16 3-pointers.
The Skippers and their 1,000 point scorer returned to the court on Wednesday (results unavailable at press time). They’re at home on Friday against Central.
