The milestones just keep on coming for NK’s Clay Brochu. The ultra-talented senior guard hit the 1,000 point milestone earlier this season, and last Thursday, he accumulated enough points to become NK’s all-time leading scorer.
He entered last Thursday’s game against Smithfield needing 15 points to get by former Skipper Kirk Higham. A 1994 graduate of NKHS, Higham scored 1,270 in his career.
Brochu put up a game-high 23 points to secure his position as the most prolific scorer for one of the state’s premiere Division I programs.
Brochu ended the win over Smithfield with 1,279 points. In the regular season finale against Central, NK won 73-66 and Brochu added on 16 more points.
That means the shooting guard enters the Division I tournament five points shy of 1,300. Lengthy runs in either the D-I tourney or the state tourney could help Brochu stretch out his lead in points to quite the margin.
NK’s regular season record of 17-1 against D-I opponents has earned them a bye through the first round of the playoffs. They are the No. 2 overall seed and will play the winner of Woonsocket/Cumberland next Tuesday.
The Skippers took down the Villa Novans 54-39 on January 16. They handled the Clippers 82-43 on February.
