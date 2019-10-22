Katie Beaudoin is having another all-star season with the University of New England women’s soccer team.
The 5-foot-7 senior forward from Coventry and a Coventry High graduate, leads the Nor’easters with 20 points on eight goals and four assists. She has four game winners with the latest coming in a 2-1 victory over Southern Maine in a non-league game on Oct. 8 in Gorham, Me. She had a goal in a 5-1 league triumph over Salve Regina last Saturday in Newport.
"Katie is a true leader," said coach Carly Gettler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.