The Skipper girls basketball team has won their first nine league games to start the 2019-20 season. They’ve won closes games – over Bay View and The Wheeler School – and they’ve ran away with blowout, no-doubters – over East Providence, and most recently, Johnston.
NK took down Johnston 52-23, one of their most dominant showings of the season. The game was tied at eight points apiece before the Skippers rattled off 15 unanswered points and went on to win by 29.
Katelyn Haberle paced the Skippers in victory on Monday, picking up a game-high 15 points. Jordan Moreau chipped in nine and seven other NK players scored at least a point.
Haberle has scored exactly 15 points in each of the last two NK victories. The senior guard has picked up her scoring as of late, but Maggie Schwab is still the team’s leading points-getter at 11 points a contest.
Past the high-scoring senior pairing, the Skippers have a group of talented freshmen that have acclimated themselves well to the rigors of Division I girls high school basketball. Jill Rogers averages a hair under nine points per game, and Moreau is a few points shy of that mark as well.
Rogers had seven key points in a 10 point win over Barrington last week. The true test for the Skippers will come on Friday when they take on fellow unbeaten La Salle.
The Rams have also won their first nine D-I contests of the season. Both teams also feature a common out-of-state opponent: La Salle defeated Capital Prep Magnet 53-44, while NK lost to the Hartford, CT school, 42-39. The two sides will face off for D-I supremacy this Friday, at La Salle.
