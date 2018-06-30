NORTH KINGSTOWN--As the first read of the ordinance draws closer and closer, the conservation commission is busy refining the plastic bag regulations to present to the council. At Tuesday’s meeting, two members of Clean Ocean Access (COA), Dave McLaughlin and Eva Touhey, were on hand to provide the commission with some extra guidance as to the specifics of the ordinance.
According the ordinance, the purpose for the legislation would be to ultimately eliminate “The production, use and disposal of plastic checkout bags, which are commonly not recycled,” because plastic bags have “been shown to have significant detrimental impacts on the environment […].”
The drafted ordinance also states that “Prohibiting the use of plastic checkout bags is necessary to protect the environment and the public health, safety, and welfare of all residents and visitors.”
“The spirit of the bag ordinance is to address the point where you have the highest volume of transactions that are generating these plastic bags, so it’s really at the point of checkout, at retail establishments,” McLaughlin, the executive director of the non profit organization, said.
“This is really a starting point to get the biggest bang for the buck in terms of environmental impact,” he added. “It also sends the deepest message in the community because these are the bags we have in abundance.”
COA’s vision, according to its website, is for “A healthy ocean that is free of marine debris with water that is safe for all ocean activities and a shoreline that is accessible to the public,” and its mission is to take “Action today so future generations can enjoy ocean activities.” COA, and McLaughlin in particular, has been instrumental in passing plastic bag bans and regulations in towns across the state, including Barrington, Middletown, Newport and, most recently, South Kingstown.
After having discussions at previous meetings about the topic, NK town supervising planner Maura Harrington asked the McLaughlin and Touhey what the ordinance should allow in terms of restaurants and carryout.
“In the town of Middletown they did do for a brief period of time they did put an exemption that restaurants were excluded but in conversation we got that removed, so right now there’s no exemption for restaurants,” McLaughlin said. “We’ve seen a lot of early adoption by the restaurant communities to move towards a brown paper bag.”
“We’ve seen everyone convert,” he added.
McLaughlin also added that most towns have made exemptions for non profit organizations and farmer’s markets.
However, after conservation commission member Donna Hutchinson asked if anyone had yet been fined or found to not be following the ordinance in Middletown, McLaughlin did say that two retail stores have not been compliant.
“We’ve reported two stores that have not been in compliant with the ordinance […]. I cannot tell you right now what fines have been imposed on either retail establishment but I do know the town manager and police department have contacted the stores,” McLaughlin said. “I believe that ultimately because its a larger chain, they’re looking at this from a national distribution point of view so they may be absorbing the fine.”
This led to the topic of enforcement, which had also been discussed at the economic development advisory board meeting last week, with the board’s chair, Bjorn Wellenius, advising the conservation commission to make the enforcement more specific in the ordinance.
“As far as who you delegate the enforcement to needs to be established,” McLaughlin said. “Ultimately, council passes law and the town manager has the responsibility to run the town. In Newport, the zoning officer has a role to go out and look to see, and in the town of Middletown, there’s a police officer who’s been delegated the task. To answer your specific question, when we find out about these things, we let the town manager or city manager know about the violation and we let them handle it.”
When conservation commission member Ahren Cohen asked McLaughlin what difficulties other towns have encountered, McLaughlin said that since other towns have started adopting similar ordinances, the process has been relatively smooth.
Besides Barrington, which was the first town in RI to pass the ordinance, McLaughlin said towns like Newport, Portsmouth, and Jamestown have passed the ordinance without much pushback from the plastic industry. He also said he was “pleasantly surprised to see the commissions and town council work together” in SK.
By the end of the meeting, the commission made a few changes to the ordinance. The first change was to the language describing non profit exemptions, allowing all “non profit or other organizations” to continue using plastic bags. The second change was to the enforcement of the ordinance, dictating that the ordinance “shall be enforced by any town department designated by the town administrator.”
“Let’s not prejudge where that’s gonna go,” Cohen said, as to the specifics of how the ordinance should be enforced.
The commission also agreed to hand out surveys to local businesses with general questions regarding the plastic bag ban, which they requested be returned by July 9, before they present the ordinance to the council on July 16. The ordinance is now being reviewed by the town clerk, and will soon be looked at by the solicitor. Town Manager Ralph Mollis is currently looking it over as well, with follow up to come in the near future.
