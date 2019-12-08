NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Town of North Kingstown will be hosting its 3rd Annual Open House event next Monday, inviting the public to stop by the Municipal Office Building to talk with town officials and staff, as well as view the artwork of local students that will be displayed throughout the building.
Evening highlights will include a portrait project and other artwork from students, the winning artwork from the 2020 Fire Prevention Calendar and the North Kingstown High School Jazz Quartet.
Town manager Ralph Mollis explained on Tuesday that the original purpose of the open house was twofold: to allow residents to view a newly revamped municipal building and to see the artwork of North Kingstown students.
“The original purpose of the event was to host an evening where residents could stop in at what was then the revamped Municipal Office Building, talk with officials and staff and showcase the art display we installed in the hallways while highlighting the work of our talented students,” Mollis said.
The artwork displayed throughout the night will be done by students from Davisville Academy, Fishing Cove and Middle Schools. The drawings will include the artwork chosen for the Fire Prevention Calendar and displays of a Portrait Project from High School Students.
Nancy Sherman of the Arts Council coordinated the artwork to be on display.
Furthermore, Mollis said, the open house event serves as an opportunity for residents to take part in a toy drive, asking those in attendance to bring gifts for the town’s Holiday Giving Program.
“[The purpose of the event is the] recognition of students, an opportunity for residents to visit the office building and staff after hours and a toy drive as we ask those in attendance to bring unwrapped toys, stocking stuffers, hats and mittens for our Holiday Giving Program,” Mollis said.
Though it’s hard to estimate, Mollis said he anticipates around 100 people to attend the open house.
The 3rd Annual Open House will take place on Dec. 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the North Kingstown Municipal Offices, 100 Fairway Drive.
