NORTH KINGSTOWN- Wickford Middle School Principal Brian lally, will be making a move from his principal’s office to the central administration office after being named the next North Kingstown Director of Human Resources during the North Kingstown School Committee meeting on March 9.
It was explained by North Kingstown Superintendent Phil Auger, that Lally had expressed interest in the position and after they heard from him about his vision for the department it was decided to make the move to hire him.
“We feel he is the right person for the position,” Auger said.
One school committee member Jennifer Hoskins, who is also a parent of two students in the district, expressed her appreciation for Lally.
“I have two kids at Wickford Middle School and you’ll be sorely missed,” Hoskins said. “You were a great asset at Wickford and i”m sure you’ll be a great asset for Mary’s team.”
Lally said that he is excited to transition into his new role with the district.
“I’m looking forward to my new role as the Director of HR for the North Kingstown School Department. My time at Wickford Middle School has been wonderful, and I’m going to miss the students, staff, and families that I’ve gotten to know over the last five years,” Lally said in an email after the meeting. “I’m excited about this new position, and staying in North Kingstown is really the best part. I love working in this district and I’m looking forward to contributing to our success in a new capacity.”
Lally is expected to begin in his new role on Monday.
During the meeting the School Committee also approved a key hire within its administration as they named the district’s next transportation supervisor.
The district hired Michelle Hulme, who North Kingstown School District CFO Mary King explained is coming to the district after working in a similar role at the similarly sized district of North Attleboro.
“We’re really excited,” King said about the hiring of Hulme.
Hulme is expected to start in her new role on April 12 and will be working with current transportation supervisor John Horan to ensure a smooth transition.
Also during the meeting, one of the topics that was on the agenda as it has been for many meetings this year was an update related to COVID-19.
Before then it was also discussed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
One of the people who spoke was Jacob Sedor, a senior at North Kingstown High School. He explained that he is hopeful that they will be able to go to school together in person for at least a month and that they will be able to have an in person graduation and prom.
“I can say what we want more than anything is to have a prom and a graduation together,” Sedor said.
During his COVID-19 update Auger explained that he hears the concerns that people have in regards to wanting to have in person learning full-time and having different events.
One of the things that he pointed out is that it’s hard to compare what other districts are doing because they have different circumstances.
With that said he explained that while some districts are further ahead when it comes to full-time in person learning, North Kingstown is also ahead compared to some other districts.
“To say we have been stagnant is wrong,” Auger said.
He also noted that like many students and families in the district, he is hopeful that they will be able to have an in person graduation.
“Everyone including me wants to see an in person graduation and close to normal as a prom as possible,” Auger said.
It was also announced by Auger that teachers in North Kingstown will be able to get vaccinated this weekend. The clinic which is organized by the RI Department of Health and the North Kingstown Fire Department will be taking place at North Kingstown High School.
The next North Kingstown School Committee meeting is slated for Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.