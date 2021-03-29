Alison Palladino takes over after former WMS principal moves to human resources position
NORTH KINGSTOWN — Wickford Middle School has a new person occupying the principal’s office after Alison Palladino was recently named the school’s interim principal for the remainder of the year.
The move was made after former Wickford Middle School Principal Brian Lally accepted the position as North Kingstown Human Resources Director, during the March 9 North Kingstown School Committee meeting.
Palladino explained that after Lally was offered the job as the North Kingstown Human Resources Director, she got a call from North Kingstown Superintendent Phil Auger, who asked if she would take over as interim principal for the remainder of the year.
“I joyfully accepted,” Palladino said.
Palladino, who originally is from New Jersey came to Rhode Island to attend Salve Regina University, and never left the Ocean State.
“I never left. I fell in love with the area so I stayed,” Palladino explained.
Her career began out of college in the Portsmouth School District where she spent 18 years in the district teaching everything from fifth to eighth grade, before taking on the role as Portsmouth’s K-8 Math Instructional Coach.
She explained that the position of Wickford Middle School Assistant Principal came up for the 2016-17 school year, and she saw it as a good opportunity as she wanted to go into school administration.
“I always heard great things about Wickford. I thought it was a good opportunity to advance my career,” she explained.
It was during that time she got to meet Lally, who took over as principal of the school after serving as the assistant principal. She said that she enjoyed her time working with Lally.
“We were such a strong team together,” Palladino said.
For Palladino she explained that she became a teacher because of her fourth grade teacher Mrs. Braun, saying that she wanted to be just like her one day.
“From the time I stepped in the classroom I knew I wanted to be a teacher,” Palladino said.
Palladino said that one of her favorite things about working at Wickford is the staff that she gets to work with everyday.
“It’s a staff that works really hard every day,” Palladino explained.
She also explained that she enjoys how supportive and involved the staff is but also the parents and guardians.
“It’s really refreshing,” she said.
Despite the many challenges over the last year, as schools navigate the struggles of COVID-19, Palladino said that she continues to enjoy what she does.
“I love coming to work everyday,” Palladino said. “Even in the hardest moments I still love it.”
She also explained that despite the challenges they are also fortunate to have good district administrators.
“We have an amazing central administration; they’ve been very supportive,” Palladino said.
Palladino also said that she isn’t just committed to the school district, but also the community after purchasing a home in town.
“I am committed to not only the school but the community itself,” she said
