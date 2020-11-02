NORTH KINGSTOWN/EXETER – With the upcoming general election just a day away, Rhode Island residents are readying to decide the fate of local, state and national races. Though many Rhode Islanders have already cast their ballots by mail or through the new emergency in-person process, the Nov. 3 Election Day will still include regular in-person voting at polling places around the state.
North Kingstown voters will be asked to choose up to five candidates for town council. Candidates for North Kingstown Town Council include incumbents Greg Mancini (D), Mary Brimer (R), Kerry McKay (R) and Kevin Maloney (I), along with challengers Randy Wietman (R), Kimberly Ann Page (D), Brad Artery (D), John Kliever (D) and Katherine Anderson (D).
Five candidates also declared their candidacies for the North Kingstown School Committee, with voters being asked to choose up to three. Candidates include incumbents Robert Jones (R), Jacob Mather (D) and Jennifer Hoskins (D), as well as newcomers Hannah Zangari (R) and Jennifer Lima (D).
After Rhode Island State Senator James Sheehan (D-Dist. 36, North Kingstown, Narragansett) announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking reelection, a number of candidates declared their candidacies. Voters will be asked to choose between three different candidates for the Senate District 36 seat: Doreen Costa (R), Alana DiMario (D) and Matthew Mannix (I).
Voters in Senate District 35 (East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett) will be asked to choose between two candidates, with the incumbent, Sen. Bridget Valverde (D), being challenged by Charles Callanan (R).
Incumbents Rep. Robert Craven (D-Dist. 32, North Kingstown) and Rep. Julie Casimiro (D-Dist. 31, North Kingstown, Exeter) will also appear on the ballot, though they are both running unopposed.
In Exeter, ten candidates will appear on the ballot for town council, with voters being asked to choose up to five. The candidates for Exeter Town Council include incumbents Cal Ellis (D), Manuel Andrews (D), Robert “Mike” Conn (D), Daniel Patterson (R) and Francis DiGregorio (I), as well as challengers Michael Lefebvre (R), Francis Maher (R), Olivia DeFrancesco (D), Raymond Morrissey, Jr. (I) and Andrew Patty (I).
Town residents will also be asked to choose up to two candidates for the Exeter-West Greenwich School Committee, though only two are running for election. Candidates include incumbent Paul McFadden (R) and newcomer Michael Picillo (R).
There are also two competitive races for State House and Senate seats.
Incumbent Sen. Elaine Morgan (R-Dist. 34, Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond, West Greenwich) is being challenged by newcomer Jennifer Douglas (D), while incumbent Rep. Justin Price (R-Dist. 39, Hopkinton, Exeter, Richmond) is facing a challenger of his own in Megan Cotter (D).
Both towns residents’ will also be asked to approve a state question regarding the name of the state being changed from “State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations” to simply “State of Rhode Island.”
After nationwide protests erupted around the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, many Rhode Island residents took issue with the “Providence Plantations” portion of the state’s name due to its association with slavery. Now, Rhode Island residents will be asked to approve an official name change and the removal of Providence Plantations.
According to The Providence Journal, residents rejected a 2010 vote on the same issue, with 78 percent of voters opting to retain the Plantations portion.
Along with local and state candidates, residents will also be asked to vote for one of the presidential candidates, as well as candidates for U.S. Senate and Congressional seats.
Candidates for president include incumbent Donald Trump (R) and former vice president Joseph Biden (D), with their respective running mates being Michael Pence (R) and Kamala Harris (D). Other candidates for president include Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Alliance), Brian Carroll (American Solidarity), Gloria La Riva (Socialism & Liberation) and Jo Jorgenson (Libertarian).
Exeter and North Kingstown residents will also be asked to choose between U.S. Sen. John Reed (D) and his challenger Allen Waters (R). Incumbent U.S. Congressman James Langevin (D) is also facing a challenger in Robert Lancia (R).
The upcoming general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 3. To find appropriate polling locations and view sample ballots, residents can visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov. Residents can also learn about alternative means of voting — such as the new early in-person voting process and mail-in ballots — on the Secretary of State’s website.
Additional information for North Kingstown residents, such as polling locations, can be found at http://www.northkingstown.org/153/Board-of-Canvassers, while Exeter residents can visit http://town.exeter.ri.us.
