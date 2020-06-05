EXETER – Wawaloam Elementary School is preparing a special event for students, celebrating the last day of school.
The event, called Chance to Cheer, will be held on June 16 between 2:15 and 2:45 p.m., inviting families and students to drive in front of the school’s entrance to say goodbye to the faculty and staff.
“Please come to Wawaloam School on Tuesday, June 16, between 2:15 and 2:45 only, and our faculty and staff will be out front (6 feet apart) along the entrance sidewalk to say goodbye to this school year!” Wawaloam principal Melissa Marino said in an email to families.
“We hope you will come and drive through, honk and wave as we celebrate the accomplishment of our students, parents, faculty and staff with a chance to have some form of an ‘ending’ to our school year,” she said.
Marino encouraged participants to decorate their cars, bring noisemakers and silly string, draw pictures and make family signs.
“We always say good bye in a big celebratory way at dismissal on the last day so we will keep with our tradition, it will just look a little different this year,” Marino said.
During the event, everyone must stay in vehicles and keep driving through. Cars are not allowed stop.
“We will practice safe social distancing and we can't wait to see you!” Marino said.
The event is rain or shine.
