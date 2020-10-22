NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Wickford Art Association is preparing for its upcoming National Photography Exhibit, which will feature 80 photographic works by artists from around the country.
The exhibit will run from tomorrow, Oct. 23, through Nov. 15, and will be juried by David Helfer Wells. WAA will hold two free opening receptions tomorrow, Oct. 23, at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Anyone who wants to attend either reception must register through Brown Paper Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com and search Wickford Art Association.
Normal WAA gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday (12 to 4 p.m.), Sunday (12 to 3 p.m.). WAA is located at 36 Beach Street, North Kingstown.
