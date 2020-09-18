North Kingstown – Wickford Art Association (WAA) celebrates the 8th year of our Poetry & Art project, an annual event whereby 42 poets and 42 artists are selected to create and respond to a theme. This year, TRANSITION, challenged all involved to reflect on the many meanings and interpretations of the concept, led, in 2020, by poetry with artistic responses from our creative community of member and non-member artists.
The gallery will launch a full exhibit of poems and paired artwork on Friday: September 25, 2020, has published a book of all work on sale at the gallery, and will host a series of receptions on Saturday: September 26 (3:30pm and 5:00pm) and Sunday, September 27 (3:30pm) for the general public. Due to COVID-19 regulations, all attendees of these free receptions must register to attend through Brown Paper Tickets (www.brownpaperstickets.com; search: Wickford Art Association). Each reception is limited to 100 guests - an indoor/outdoor event with 50 maximum guests in-gallery at any one time, poetry readings, book sales, and refreshments will be provided in multiple tents outdoors.
The Poetry & Art exhibit itself will continue through Sunday: October 18, 2020. More information about Wickford Art Association is available at: https://wickfordart.org.
