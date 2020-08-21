Beginning today, the Wickford Art Association (WAA) is opening its latest showing, the Abstract/Avant Garde Exhibit. On Aug. 25, WAA will also present a virtual exhibit for the abstract and avant garde works.
While there won’t be a traditional opening night ceremony–in order to avoid COVID-19-related restrictions on large gatherings–the artwork will be on display at WAA until the middle of September.
The exhibit was be juried by Joan Hall, a Jamestown-based artist.
Hall works in mixed media and large-scale sculptural installations with an emphasis on the materials of handmade paper, glass and metal, and she is known for her interest in experimentation and the use of printmaking to create large-scale works and installations in her Rhode Island studio.
WAA is located at 36 Beach Street, North Kingstown. For more information, visit www.wickfordart.org.
