NORTH KINGSTOWN – For the seventh consecutive year, the Wickford Art Association (WAA) will be presenting a unique blend of two art forms for the annual Poetry and Art exhibit. The exhibit, which runs from Sept. 13 to Oct. 6, will feature more than 40 pieces of art, all of which have been paired with an accompanying poem that was inspired by the matching work.
The artwork and poems will be hung side by side in the gallery, with every poem being read in an outdoor setting under a tent on Narragansett Bay for the opening night of the exhibit.
The opening reception for the 7th Annual Poetry and Art exhibit will be held on Friday, September 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 36 Beach Street, North Kingstown. The exhibit will run through October 6, and is free and open to the public. WAA hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday noon to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.wickfordart.org
