North Kingstown – Wickford Art Association (WAA) will launch an in-gallery exhibit of works by its members July 24 through August 16, 2020. Through this exhibit WAA welcomes Stephan Brigidi as judge for all awards. An all-media exhibit, WAA members are allowed the opportunity to submit one work, which best represents their artistic vision and application of their skill. More information about the virtuosic Stephan Brigidi at:https://stephanbrigidi.com.
This exhibit will run in-gallery from July 24 – August 16, 2020 and also as a virtual gallery online at launching on July 28th. Announcement of awards will be made July 24th, yet an opening reception is still pending due to COVID-19 social gathering restrictions.
Admission to the gallery, located at 36 Beach Street, North Kingstown, RI is always free and open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays all summer (noon-3pm).
Call for Art - Registrations will be by appointment only.
Tuesday- July 21st, 11 AM to 6 PM (open late)
Wednesday- July 22nd, 11 AM to 3 PM
Thursday- July 23rd, 11 AM to 3 PM
To schedule registration appointments WAA General, Juried, Life, and Student Members may: e-mail: wickfordartassociation@gmail.com or call: 401-294-6840
To become an member, artists are encouraged to visit our website: https://wickfordart.org/benefits/ for additional information and to join online!
The Wickford Art Association is a non-profit organization with over 450 members from Rhode Island and New England. The association hosts art shows and classes in its North Kingstown gallery and has produced the summertime Wickford Art Festival since 1962. Wickford Art Association is dedicated to educating, encouraging and inspiring artists and art lovers throughout the community. For more information, (401) 294-6840 or visit www.wickfordart.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.