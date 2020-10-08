NORTH KINGSTOWN–This fall, Wickford Art Association (WAA) plays host to a variety of exhibits and events and we are thrilled to have DOORS OPEN to the public Wednesday through Saturday (noon-4pm) and Sunday (noon-3pm). It’s still beautiful down by the beach – every day is a great day to visit!
- Now through Sunday, October 18th: 8th Annual Poetry & Art Exhibit…42 original poems with responsive artworks in a variety of mediums; the limited-edition book is available - $25 in-gallery or through our online store.
- Sunday- October 18th @ 4pm: Art All ‘Round Concert Series featuring the Kleyla Family Band with an acoustic rock set of originals & covers, $25 per person includes samples of Gooseneck Vineyards wine; limited to 50 guests, tickets are available at BrownPaperTickets.com
- Friday- October 23 through Sunday- November 15: National Photography Exhibit juried by David Helfer Wells (davidhwells.com) with free opening receptions on Friday 10/23 at 6:30 and 7:30, with registration through Brown Paper Tickets for 6:30pm - Session #1 or 7:30pm – Session #2
- SMALL WORKS – Annual Show/Sale of Artful Gifts: for Member Artists, registration is OPEN for up to 45 artists. Small Works runs November 20 through December 22 with no work larger than 14 inches and no price tag above $300. Details are posted to the 2020 Small Works webpage: wickfordart.org/small-works-holiday-sale-2
