NORTH KINGSTOWN – Since the early 1960s, the Wickford Art Festival has welcomed guests from all over to participate in the annual event, which traditionally includes more than 200 artists and tens of thousands of attendees. Leading up to the event, the Wickford Art Association (WAA), who produces the art festival, has long held a yearly contest for design of the art festival’s logo.
This year, of course, is no different, with WAA announcing late last month that the competition was now open, calling on talented artists and graphic designers to submit entries for the Logo Design Contest.
WAA is a non-profit organization with over 450 members from Rhode Island and New England.
“The Wickford Art Association is looking for talented graphic designers to become part of the Wickford Art Festival history,” a press release about the contest reads. “Submissions are now open for the event’s logo and poster design contest. This annual contest has been taking place for many years, with the winning logo being the signature design for commemorative festival apparel and merchandise.”
The 58th Wickford Art Festival will be held in July over the course of two days.
Festival coordinator Ainslie Daly said that WAA holds the competition to get the community involved with the Wickford Art Festival in a creative way.
“Obviously it’s an art festival, so we want that design to come from an artist or a graphic designer, instead of something that we just use every year,” Daly said. “It gets the community open to creatively submitting something that we can use for the festival each year.”
“There’s always been a different program cover and poster cover,” she added. “It’s been going on for a very, very long time, as far back as the festival has been going on.”
Designs for the logo and poster should be cohesive and creative, WAA said in its press release, adding that multiple submissions could be sent in. The winning logo will not only be printed on all festival apparel, it should also be included in the poster design.
The same jury who decides which artists will be featured in the Wickford Art Festival will also decide the winner of the Logo Design Contest.
Previous winning submissions have generally focused on the nautical theme inherent to Wickford Village.
“In past years there have been a lot of logo designs that are focused on Wickford and the nautical theme,” Daly said. “Anchors, waves, even some creative drawings of the Hussey Bridge and the Wickford skyline. Very Wickford focused, which is great because that’s obviously where the festival takes place.”
While there usually aren’t many submissions for the contest each year, Daly said the WAA was focused on increasing the number.
“We usually receive around a dozen or so, so we’re definitely looking to up those numbers and promote this more,” she said.
She also said that, even though artists who participate in the festival have won the Logo Design Contest in the past, the competition was open to everyone.
“It changes every year but usually people who are part of the art association and part of the festival are very involved, so we do get a lot of submissions from them,” Daly said.
The festival is a massive undertaking, with 60,000 people attending each year. It is also one of New England’s longest running outdoor, fine art festivals, and even one of the area’s most highly rated. Sunshine Magazine, a leading publication for art and craft show exhibitors, promoters and patrons, ranked the festival as the seventh best in the country
Daly, who began as festival coordinator this year, said that the WAA was already hard at work preparing for the 58th Wickford Art Festival.
“I’m new to this whole thing this year,” Daly said. “Applications are open and we have received over 60 applications so far and we expect more to trickle in.”
In previous years, the WAA has received more than 250 applications for the Wickford Art Festival, Daly said.
“Usually there’s a last minute rush for that, but things are going well,” she added. “We’re working closely with the town and all of the volunteers throughout the year, so we’re all in talks and getting ready for this year.”
For more information on the festival and Logo Design Contest details, visit www.wickfordart.org. Entries can be emailed digitally to Daly at wickfordartfestival@gmail.com, with “Logo & Poster Design Contest” in the subject line.
Submissions will be accepted through April 1.
The 58th Wickford Art Festival will take place on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12. Admission is free with plenty of parking and free shuttles into the festival.
