NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Wickford Art Association is gearing up for its Abstract/Avant Garde Exhibit, which opens to the public next week, featuring both an in-gallery and virtual exhibit that will include all types of artwork.
“The exhibit is an open juried exhibit of all media for abstract or avant garde works,” said WAA gallery director Catherine Gagnon.
Avant garde art, Gagnon said, is generally viewed as “a somewhat experimental or innovative artwork, where artists can explore or introduce new techniques in terms of the artistic medium itself or subject matter.”
“Oftentimes we look at it in terms of taking a known entity in artwork and kind of mixing it up, changing the medium you would normally use or exploring common subject matter in a unique way,” she said.
On the other hand, abstract art, she continued, is “a type of artwork that doesn’t necessarily represent something specific.”
“Abstract artwork will explore shape or color or form to basically create a mood or an effect that will kind of cause the viewer to utilize their imagination to sort of discover what it is,” Gagnon said. “Oftentimes, if you look at the title of an abstract piece, it will lead you toward what the artist’s intentionality was. But if you don’t necessarily look at the title, an abstract piece of artwork can really lead your imagination to all sorts of different spaces.”
The upcoming exhibit will officially open to the public in-gallery on Aug. 21. And while there won’t be a traditional opening night ceremony — in order to avoid COVID-19-related restrictions on large gatherings — the artwork will be on display at WAA until the middle of September.
Gagnon said that the exhibit will be juried by Joan Hall, a Jamestown-based artist.
Hall works in mixed media and large-scale sculptural installations with an emphasis on the materials of handmade paper, glass and metal, and she is known for her interest in experimentation and the use of printmaking to create large-scale works and installations in her Rhode Island studio.
“Joan is a pretty remarkable [artist],” Gagnon said. “She works in all different media — paper, metal, glass, and she does work with recycled materials as well. She does really large-scale, sculptural installations. Her work has been shown throughout the nation and also internationally.”
“She has agreed to serve as our jurist, so that’s really exciting,” she continued.
WAA will be accepting submissions from artists next Tuesday (Aug. 18) and Wednesday (Aug.19) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. Submissions are to be made by appointment only, which Gagnon said was due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have modified our registration system to be by appointment, so anybody interested in submitting artwork needs to make an appointment,” Gagnon said, adding that there was a lot of available time on both days.
(To make an appointment to submit artwork for the exhibit, call or email the Wickford Art Association.)
Gagnon said that after WAA receives submissions — of which they expect to receive up to 200 — Hall will then choose between 70 and 80 pieces to be featured in the show.
“Because this is not a themed exhibit, they’re not held to picking pieces that fit a certain niche,” Gagnon said. “Instead, there are going to be pieces that represent interesting or well done technique that falls within abstract or avant garde.”
After the exhibit is curated, Hall will choose seven pieces to receive awards, including cash prizes and judges awards.
Gagnon said that WAA holds one exhibit each year to showcase abstract or avant garde work, adding that these types of exhibits vary from others because of the wide range of artwork that can be expected to be on display.
“Because there is so much leeway in terms of innovation the artists can use, and subject matter, the artwork we’re going to see is less specific in nature,” she said. “Oftentimes, it will take the viewer through a different sort of emotional journey.”
“Whereas you’re looking at a beautiful painting of boats, it’s a beautiful painting of boats,” she continued. “There is not necessarily the need to decipher what the artist’s intentionality was in the painting or exploring how that painting makes you feel. But abstract and avant garde work does push the individual towards that self exploration, because it’s just not as evident.”
She also said that abstract or avant garde exhibits usually attract more three dimensional artwork, such as sculptures, which Gagnon called “exciting,” though she added that the association wouldn’t know the ratio until they actually receive submissions.
“We always know we’ll have a good representation of [two dimensional] works, but it’s kind of exciting to think we could get some very unusual things in terms of [three-dimensional],” she said. “
After the submissions are received on Tuesday and Wednesday, WAA will prepare the gallery overnight on Thursday, setting up the exhibit to be ready on Friday.
“Every piece is for sale,” Gagnon added. “We’re really trying to encourage more sales these days, because it has been difficult for artists in this time.”
In order to take measures to keep guests and volunteers safe, WAA is posting signage about wearing masks and remaining six feet apart, having stations with hand sanitizer and wipes, and cleaning all touched surfaces at the beginning, middle and end of each day.
The gallery was also rearranged so that Gagnon and others could more easily track the number of people coming in and leaving, in order to make sure gatherings are minimized.
The in-gallery exhibit will be up from Aug. 21 to Sept. 13, however a virtual gallery is also expected to premiere on Aug. 25.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WAA has held virtual galleries for exhibits in the past, however the Abstract/Avant Garde virtual exhibit will be a “select” one.
“It’s a tremendous amount of work to put all 70 to 80 pieces online, especially depending on what they look like,” Gagnon said. “It’s very, very time consuming to do that. We also want to make sure the virtual exhibits represent the pieces accurately.”
Instead of featuring every piece that appeared in-gallery, the virtual exhibit will showcase award winners and a few other pieces. Gagnon also said that, in abstract or avant garde, the three dimensional pieces could also prove particularly challenging to photograph to be featured in the virtual gallery.
“In abstract and avant garde, we’re going to get some odd shapes and probably more three dimensional work than usual, and that’s hard to photograph and put on a slideshow,” she said. “We are going to include all of the prize winners, plus a limited, selected virtual gallery and that will be available online Tuesday, Aug. 25.”
“Otherwise, we are open for business so folks can come on in and view the full selection,” she added.
The virtual exhibits, Gagnon said, have been a hit with visitors, including those who don’t feel safe attending the in-gallery exhibit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People have been very happy that we’ve done it,” she said. “We’ve heard quite a few visitors to the gallery mention the fact that they saw something online, checked it out, and then they wanted to see it in person. It’s great that it’s forming that extra layer of connectivity to the community.”
“And certainly, with folks still being a little bit uneasy about necessarily being out in public and going about their normal activities, it is a way for us to stay connected to those who are opting to remain home,” she added.
Gagnon also said that previous virtual galleries are still online, and have resulted in some additional purchases even after the exhibits have ended.
“We haven’t removed any of them yet, which is also proving to be an interesting thing, because even though the work might not be on the walls anymore, we’ve gotten a few phone calls from people interested in purchasing pieces they saw on the virtual gallery,” she said.
“We’re trying within our means to put up the best virtual galleries we can,” she continued. “It’s definitely worthwhile and I do think it’s been very valuable for us.”
Gagnon said that there won’t be an opening ceremony for the Abstract/Avant Garde exhibit because of ambiguity surrounding the regulations.
“The reason for that is still a little bit of ambiguity in terms of how we handle crowd sizing in the space, and crowd control,” she said. “And also considering that the governor made changes to gatherings to lower the number, we want to be extra cautious in this time.”
WAA is currently planning to hold its first opening ceremony in late September for its Poetry and Art exhibit — though the opening will be spread out over three nights.
“The first opening we’re going to have coming up will actually be for our poetry and art exhibit project, and that will be in late September,” she said. “We will not be doing any event in-gallery around an opening until late September, and even [then], we’re going to string them out over three evenings. It’s going to be very controlled numbers for each occurrence.”
The Abstract/Avant Garde exhibit will be on display from Aug. 21 to Sept. 13 at the Wickford Art Association. Through the end of August, WAA’s hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. In September, the association’s hours will be Wednesday through Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public.
The Wickford Art Association is located at 36 Beach St., North Kingstown. For more information, visit www.wickfordart.org.
