NORTH KINGSTOWN – After returning from holiday break, students and staff members found North Kingstown High School was a target of vandalism, with graffiti spray-painted across the school’s windows, doors and front sidewalks, among other areas.
While there was a significant amount of damage, the graffiti was completely removed within hours of its discovery.
The vandalism occurred last Wednesday around 11 p.m., and was discovered by police and the administration early Thursday morning. Upon reviewing security camera footage of the incident, three people were seen to have been behind the damage.
Superintendent Philip Auger said that the police department was currently investigating the incident to identify the vandals.
“It occurred Wednesday evening and we had school on Thursday, back from the break,” Auger said. “We know there were three people who came on the property who did a lot of vandalism to the exterior building on the first floor.”
“It was all graffiti,” he continued. “Spray paint on windows, spray paint on doors, the front facade, the brick and the front sidewalks. They also graffitied the two signs when you come in. And they also tagged a couple of stop signs.”
Auger said the administration was made aware of the damage around 6 a.m. on Thursday, after which it quickly acted to repair the damage.
Maintenance supervisor Stephen Tremblay immediately called Single Source, a damage recovery company, to scrub the graffiti from the school property.
“When things like this occur, we make it a point to get rid of it as quickly as possible. Our maintenance supervisor, Stephen Tremblay, got Single Source, a company that does damage restoration,” Auger said.
He added that the graffiti was completely cleaned by midday Thursday.
“They were here by 9 a.m. and they were done around midday,” he said. “The building was completely cleaned before students exited the building at 1:45 p.m.”
Auger also said this was one of the most significant acts of vandalism on the high school.
“We don’t have too much graffiti vandalism taking place in our school at all,” he said. “This is definitely more significant than anytime we’ve ever had it. It was a lot. Particularly because it was in the front facade of the high school.”
He went on to say that the administration acted so quickly to remove the graffiti because it “gets rid of the incentive” for vandalism.
“We felt it was very important to get rid of it as quickly as possible,” he said. “[Vandals] want a lot of eyes looking at the damage. So we wanted to get rid of it quickly because it gets rid of the incentives of doing it in the first place.”
