KINGSTON – The University of Rhode Island computer science and statistics department trained more than 60 teachers last week, focusing on the implementation of a high-quality curriculum for students across the state. Middle and high school-level teachers spent a full five days running through the training program, called Code.org training, to deliver a challenging computer science curriculum in their classrooms.
Code.org is a national philanthropic organization that has developed curriculum and professional development training to teach K-12 computer science that is consistent with new national and Rhode Island state standards in computer science education.
