NORTH KINGSTOWN – The North Kingstown School Committee approved a bid from a consulting firm, Futures Education, to conduct a transportation study, which will focus on improving the efficiency of school transportation services, including feasible alternatives for a later high school start time.
Futures Education is a national consulting firm that specializes in educational efficiency studies of public school districts. The total cost of the transportation study will not exceed $12,500, according to the proposal from the consulting firm.
Since its founding in 1989, Futures Education has conducted many similar studies, including ones that looked into later start times for high schools.
The school committee approved Futures Education’s bid for the study at its meeting last week, with all but one member, Jake Mather, voting in favor of the motion.
According to the school department’s request for proposals (RFP), the scope of Futures Education’s work will include reviewing the current education and summer transportation costs and identifying any related issues or problems, while also examining possible options for cost savings through bus route and vehicle consolidation.
Another aspect of the transportation study will be the review of options for a later start time at the high school, which was the main point of discussion during last week’s school committee meeting.
During the discussion, Mather said that he would rather school start times be made the central focus of the transportation study–which he said was the “main goal.”
“I’m a little skeptical that the transportation study doesn’t focus on the goal, in my mind. It doesn’t focus on what it needs to,” Mather said. “Our school start times is the main goal of that study, and though it mentions in there, just very briefly, school start times, it doesn’t elaborate at all. The RFP didn’t elaborate on that, so the proposals don’t deal with that.”
“I do understand the purpose of [the study], the purpose being to try to streamline the buses that we have, try to get more for the money we’re spending,” he continued. “But I do feel like school start times should be a bigger and more central part of that study.”
Mather also suggested the formation of a transportation advisory committee, which would include stakeholders like students, teachers and parents. The advisory committee, Mather said, would make the process “a little more transparent” and “establish a degree of public accountability.”
Superintendent Philip Auger said that Futures Education had previously conducted a nearly identical transportation study for Barrington Public Schools, which resulted in improved start times for the district. Auger also said that the project leader for the study, Richard Labrie, would lead the study for North Kingstown as well–though he added that districts like Barrington were much different geographically than North Kingstown.
But Labrie, Auger said, understood that the main goal of the transportation was to improve school start times.
“He oversaw the study in Barrington, he knows very well what we’re looking to do,” Auger said. “His recommendations are going to come back, as he did with Barrington, with suggestions for how to improve start times, he knows that’s the goal here.”
Auger also said that he fully supported the formation of a transportation advisory committee, though he recommended that the advisory committee be formed after Labrie had completed the study.
“There’s going to be information coming back to us on how we can consolidate busing routes, options that we would have,” Auger said. “I agree with you that we should organize a committee, I would suggest that we not do that yet until we see the report back. That report will be made to us in public and he will answer any questions we have.”
“At that point, I plan to lead a committee myself, with stakeholders from the community, to look at, based on this outside investigation, what options we have [to improve start times],” he continued. “I think then it would be time for a committee to put together a survey of the community to look at what the community would like to do.”
Improving school start times, particularly at the high school, has long been a discussion in North Kingstown. The main obstacle, according to Auger, has been the lack of busing needed to address the start time at the high school–the earliest start time in the state.
Additional busing would most likely be required–an expensive budget item–unless alternative options were to be provided through the transportation study. Nevertheless, Auger said that he was hopeful that Futures Education could provide the school committee and department with some cost-effective options for improving start times.
“I’m hoping that we find some results better than what we’re anticipating we’re going to get, because we’ve already talked about how expensive this could be and difficult to do,” Auger said. “I’d like to see what that is, and see what his suggestions are, and then, with a committee, lay those out for the community and get some feedback.”
The school committee voted 3 to 1 in favor of Futures Education bid for the transportation study.
