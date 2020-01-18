NORTH KINGSTOWN – In his report to the North Kingstown Town Council on Monday, town manager Ralph Mollis gave an update on the efforts to revitalize Post Road, both commercially and residentially. Mollis said the planning commission was currently preparing a list of improvements that could be made to Post Road for the council to consider next month.
The revitalization of Post Road–and changes that could be made to benefit commercial and residential life in the area–has long been a discussion in North Kingstown.
Last October, the council held a special work session, with several local officials, town staff and residents coming together to discuss improvements that could be made to Post Road. The nearly three-hour work session included presentations made by the planning department and Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB), as well as council discussion and public comments, all concerning suggestions and recommendations for the strengthening of the area.
While the work session resulted in many, many recommendations for the future of Post Road, it also represented an opportunity to formulate a plan going forward.
“There have been multiple meetings held over the years on this topic, many opportunities for public discussion, for frustration, for venting,” Mollis said during the work session in October. “Tonight is a little bit different. Tonight is an opportunity to formulate a plan for our future.”
“Which brings us to what I see is the first question of the night, a question that we need to ask ourselves and answer sometime tonight or answer sometime in the days ahead: what is it about Post Road that concerns or frustrates us the most?” he continued. “We have to answer this extremely reasonably […] We have to realize what Post Road could look like, and what is possible and reasonable.”
At the conclusion of the work session, the council, planning department and EDAB discussed tackling the “low-hanging fruit” first–in other words, going after the more easily attainable objectives.
Particular areas that were considered “low-hanging fruit” included staffing issues, ordinance changes, developing appropriate setback requirements, signage issues and streamlining the review process, among others.
On Monday, during his update to the council, Mollis explained that the planning department had met with the planning commission last week, leading a “comprehensive discussion” about the potential changes that could be made in the near future.
“We continue our work on the successful Post Road workshop we had last year,” Mollis said on Monday. “In addition to the information that I’ve been periodically providing to you during my twice-a-month reports, our planning department led a comprehensive discussion before the planning commission this past Tuesday night on a number of changes that we would like to see presented before you.”
“Our goal is to have some of these items on the town council’s agenda in February,” he continued. “These are some of the items that we talked about during our workshop that we considered low-hanging fruit. Some easy decisions that we can do that would really make a decision easier on people wanting to locate on Post Road.”
Some of the items discussed, Mollis said, included the removal of certain regulatory requirements for businesses and homes in the Post Road district.
“Some of the items discussed [included] removing the height-to-width requirement, removing the 5,000 square-foot single-story footprint requirement, some of the administrative designations of frontage and setbacks in certain developments, the intentions of the Post Road district, and much more,” Mollis explained.
He said that discussions of the Post Road improvements would continue at the planning commission meeting on Feb. 4, after which the recommendations will be put before the town council for consideration.
“Progress does continue to be made as a result of what was a very successful Post Road workshop,” Mollis said.
