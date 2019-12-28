NORTH KINGSTOWN – During last week’s joint meeting between the school committee and town council, the two groups began budget talks for the upcoming fiscal year, while also discussing long-term projects, such as the construction of a new middle school and several other major proposals for the North Kingstown School District.
“As you know, this time of year, the town council and school committee get together to talk about budget considerations,” said Superintendent Philip Auger. “Tonight, I’m going to keep that part very brief, because we have another presentation on long-term schools proposal that is going to be very important for all of us to consider.”
As outlined in the presentation, next year’s budget considerations included a 5 percent increase to healthcare costs and 2 percent increase to wages, while also highlighting the need for increased staffing for special education at the middle school level and the incorporation of technology and security needs into the regular operating budget.
Budget considerations also included “early discussions” to increase the bus fleet in order to improve school start times, a topic that has been discussed in town for years.
Auger said that there was currently a request for proposals [RFP] for a study to be conducted to determine a path forward to improve school start times, allowing the high school to start later and the elementary schools to start earlier. However, he added, the issue would take “many months, if not years” to solve.
“There is an RFP out in our district right now to have an objective look at our start times and bus fleet […] to make those times better,” Auger said. “We’re several months away from getting information for that, and many more months if not years [to implement improved start times].”
Other areas in next year’s budget considerations included concerns over unreliable state aid projections and increasing charter numbers.
The state aid projections, Auger said, have wildly fluctuated from year-to-year, leaving towns around Rhode Island unsure of the amount they would be given.
“We have found that [state aid] number to be incredibly unreliable,” he said. “And towns around Rhode Island have noted that one year they’ve been happy with a little bit of an increase but the next year they went into emergency conditions where they had to ask their town councils for a 5 or 6 percent increase because all of a sudden the number shifted by a million dollars in the wrong direction.”
Auger went on to say that the administration was currently in the process of framing a more detailed budget proposal to be put in front of the school committee in January, before eventually making its way to the council for consideration.
The bulk of the presentation, however, focused on long-term sustainability and maintenance of the school department buildings. If the council were to eventually move forward with the proposal, all major long-term projects would require a bond initiative to be approved by the North Kingstown residents at a later date.
“The major part of the presentation tonight has to do with long-term schools proposal. I want to frame this by talking about long-term sustainability,” Auger said. “We have a lot of discussions around these tables about what will be the budget for next year. This conversation right now has to do with what our school department will look like in the next 20 years.”
“We really want to maintain the North Kingstown School Department buildings with a vision for long-term sustainability,” he continued. “We want efficiency and we want to know we can sustain these things for the population for many years to come.”
The long-term vision, as outlined in the presentation, detailed an approach to use the school department’s infrastructure more effectively and efficiently, with a “newer and fewer” set of schools and office spaces.
This approach would include the construction of a new middle school, called North Kingstown Middle School. Currently, the town has two middle schools: Wickford Middle and Davisville Middle Schools.
However, the administration is proposing the removal of Wickford Middle, which was built in 1932, and the construction of the new middle school on the Wickford property, while converting Davisville Middle into a new elementary school. In the proposal, all middle schoolers would attend the new North Kingstown Middle School, though the school would only include grades 7 and 8.
Another major proposal was the eventual closure of Forest Park Elementary School, which is also a particularly old building. Elementary schools would also be converted for students in kindergarten through grade six, opposed to kindergarten through grade five.
The new building configuration under the proposal would be seven in total, including five elementary schools, one new middle school and the high school.
Auger said the proposed building and grade configuration would keep the elementary and middle schools at around 80 percent capacity.
The consolidation of the two middle schools into one, Auger continued, would also allow middle schoolers to ride the bus with high schoolers, cutting down on the need for additional buses and making improved start times an easier goal to attain.
“The Wickford property is the best and it’s also so close to the high school that grades seven through eight can ride the bus with high school students, helping the lack of busing,” Auger said. “It’s the most convenient property for everyone concerned.”
According to Auger’s presentation, improving start times is both a short and long-term consideration, as are security upgrades and elementary zoning.
“In this transition,” Auger said, “it is important to seize the opportunity to address major concerns to improve school security features, improve the early high school and late elementary school start times and to redistribute elementary zoning to bring all schools to optimal enrollment/capacity ratios and more equitable distribution of North Kingstown’s low-income student population at the middle and elementary levels.”
Auger also said that building an addition to Fishing Cove Elementary was another priority, making space for a gymnasium and the expansion of the preschool.
Further long-term projects include district-wide improvements or modifications, including new roofs for all schools.
“All of our schools in the next 20 years are going to need a new roof. Some of them will need roofs in 10 years,” Auger said.
Other district-wide projects include the addition of a security vestibule and resurfacing parking lots at all schools.
The summary of the benefits for the long-term proposals, as outlined in the presentation, would be newer and fewer schools, students in grades seven through twelve attending school together, the maximization of enrollment-to-capacity ratios to allow for growth in all neighborhoods and elementary schools, and a more equitable distribution of the town’s low-income population in elementary schools.
It also would allow for improved school start times and the modernization of efficiencies for heat and transportation costs.
If these long-term improvements are not eventually met or taken up, Auger said that costly issues like the restoration of Wickford Middle School and other major, district-wide expenses would still need to be addressed.
“The earlier we have your answer to that, the better it is for us to plan,” Auger said.
Following the presentation, school committee chair Greg Blasbalg said that the long-term proposal was a “once-in-a-generation plan,” adding that the “real driver” of the proposal was the age of Wickford Middle School.
“What we’re talking about here is essentially […] a once in a generation plan we’re looking at for North Kingstown schools,” Blasbalg said. “The last major construction project was the construction of the high school. Everyone refers to our new high school, but the high school is 18 years old.”
“It truly is a once in a generation opportunity,” he added. “The real driver of this is the age of the Wickford Middle School.”
However, councilor Kerry McKay pointed to towns like Barrington, which recently constructed a new middle school for nearly $70 million, adding that, before he could fully consider any long-term proposals, a cost estimate would first have to be calculated.
“Without having a set of numbers to work off of, these are grand plans,” McKay said. “It’s nice to plan into the future, it’s outstanding. But as the devil’s in the details, it’s also all about the numbers.”
Council president Greg Mancini later said that, in order to move forward with the proposal, a multi-million dollar bond would first have to be approved by the town’s voters in the coming years.
“Any investment would require approval from taxpayers for a bond initiative,” he said. “You’re talking about 2021 or 2022.”
However, Mancini added that he believed it was time to begin making a “once in a generation investment,” though he added that the “devil is in the details.”
“I think now is the time,” he said. “The devil is in the details. We’d like to work collaboratively with the school committee [and] I would like to hear the details and figure out what’s next.”
He said that the next steps would be for the school committee to work with town manager Ralph Mollis to set up future meetings for more consideration of the proposal.
