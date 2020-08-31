NORTH KINGSTOWN – As the end of summer approaches, North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis issued another series of updates to residents, touching on several town-wide matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with others. Updates included information on the status of the senior center and town library, as well as details regarding the upcoming Primary and General Elections.
“With Labor Day weekend less than three weeks away, it seems this summer is rapidly coming to an end,” Mollis said in a message to residents last week. “I hope you and your families have been able to enjoy a safe and healthy summer under these challenging circumstances.”
“Our thoughts continue to go out to members of our community who have lost someone they care about due to COVID or have experienced hardships as a result of this pandemic,” he continued. “While we have a lot to be proud of as a community and as a state in the manner in which we’ve faced this pandemic, we cannot forget those who have been adversely affected during these past months.”
In light of the pandemic, Mollis said the town continued to do all that it could to “move forward and provide the valuable services our residents have come to expect,” which he said could not have been done without contributions from the employees of North Kingstown.
Mollis said there were weekly discussions surrounding the reopening of the senior center.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior center was closed and then transformed into a food distribution center earlier this year. Mollis said the Department of Elderly Affairs was currently looking into a phased-in reopening of the senior center.
“Our senior center is in weekly discussions with the Department of Elderly Affairs as we look to see what a phased-in reopening of this important service will safely look like under COVID,” he said. “We are hoping to provide some very limited services such as limited group shopping and social services by appointment in early September, with a Phase Two opening sometime in October.”
Meanwhile, he said, the senior center would continue to function as a food distribution center.
The town library, Mollis said, continued to gradually open under a restricted basis, adding that residents should visit the library’s website for a current list of their services and hours.
Mollis also said that the emergency voting period for the Sept. 8 Primary Election had begun, and would continue up until the date of the Primary. Residents can cast emergency ballots at the Municipal Office Building on Fairway Drive between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday.
There will also be four polling locations available for the Primary Election, with safety protocols in place at each poll, such as a mask and social distancing requirements. The polling locations include the Masonic Lodge (1515 Ten Rod Road), Davisville Middle School (200 School Street), North Kingstown High School (150 Fairway Drive) and Wickford Middle School (25 Tower Hill Road).
To view sample ballots, voter information or poll locations, visit vote.ri.gov. Mail-in ballot applications are also available at the board of canvassers, and online, for the November 3 General Election.
Mollis also drew attention to Gov. Gina Raimondo’s recent announcement that the beginning of the school year would be delayed by two weeks, starting on Sept. 14 instead of Aug. 31. The town manager said the school district would continue to “work diligently to prepare for its reopening,” all while considering various options and alternatives.
Due to the delay in schools, the town’s summer camp program was also being extended an additional two weeks.
Along with local updates, Mollis also called attention to statewide information regarding grants that are available through Rhode Island Commerce. For more information about the grants, visit commerceri.com/about-us/restore-ri/. And for general information about the reopening process, visit health.ri.gov/covid/.
Business owners in need of assistance in reopening can also contact the town via the viewpoint application process or by calling or emailing directly.
North Kingstown’s parks, town beach and golf course all remain open, Mollis continued. The Municipal Office Building is also still open, though Mollis said that adjustments could be made to operating hours and that residents should keep an eye out for any updates on the town’s social media platforms.
“We hope this information is helpful,” Mollis said. “North Kingstown continues to be at the forefront with the reopening and moving forward that are necessary for the economic survival of our business owners and social and mental health benefits that all residents are deserving of.”
“We hope these positive steps along with this information are helpful as we look forward to assisting you in any way possible during these challenging times,” he concluded.
