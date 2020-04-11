NORTH KINGSTOWN – After more than 10-hours of discussion, split over two separate meetings, the North Kingstown Town Council approved the FY2021 preliminary budget, totaling roughly $107 million. In order to make up for a loss in projected revenue, and to keep the tax rate as it currently stands, the council made nearly $2.4 million in cuts to the preliminary budget that was originally proposed in March by town manager Ralph Mollis.
The preliminary budget will now move to a public hearing later this month, allowing residents to provide their input and make suggestions, before the council votes on the final budget.
The two meetings—the first taking place last Friday and the second on Monday—were held primarily over Zoom, a virtual conferencing platform. The heads of each department came before the council to explain their budget requests.
While Mollis had previously submitted a preliminary budget of roughly $109 million, he explained last Friday that the town was now projecting a loss in revenue, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mollis and finance director Jim Langevin said that the preliminary budget would have to be cut by around $2.4 million, if the council wanted to make up for the loss in revenue and keep the tax rate at $17.09 per $1,000 of assessed value.
“A lot has changed since this budget was introduced, [because of] the expected loss of revenue—due to departmental revenue being down, meals, beverage and hotel revenue being down, detail being down, airport revenue being down and tax collection percentage also expected to be down—all due to COVID-19,” Mollis said.
Mollis went on to say that, while COVID-19 had to be on everyone’s minds while considering the budget, the town shouldn’t approach the process like “a deer in headlights.”
“We cannot deliberate in panic,” he said. “Decisions we make will affect this town for years to come. Each decision may come with unintended consequences.”
Before votes were taken on departmental funding, council president Greg Mancini requested that council members be given more time to consider any cuts to the preliminary budget. However, the council was informed by town staff that a vote would have to be held at Monday’s meeting in order to stay on schedule for adoption.
A large portion of the cuts to the preliminary budget were made to the school department’s funding request, however cuts were also made to the finance, public works and planning departments, among others. In order to alleviate some of the cuts, the council also allocated $500,000 from the town’s undesignated funds to the general budget.
Discussions around the cuts to the school department’s request were the most contentious, with Mancini and councilor Stacey Elliott eventually voting against the motion.
Elliott suggested that the council consider finding a middle ground on cuts to the school department, while also requesting that members consider the uncertain status of the nearly $12 million of state aid coming to the department.
“They have $11.8 million coming in from state aid,” Elliott said. “There is no guarantee that they are going to get that. If that gets cut, I don’t want to be put in a position where our schools are not going to be able to run important programs and provide for the children of our town.”
Mancini said that the cuts could leave the department “a little bit short.”
Also during Friday’s meeting, superintendent Philip Auger said that the funding from state aid was an “unknown” component, and that any cuts would leave the school department in a very uncertain position.
“If the state aid is lower than projected, that increases our problems exponentially,” Auger said.
“Now that we are in April, and we are dealing with the effects of COVID-19 […] the state is not sure,” he added. “No one knows right now exactly what state aid numbers are going to look like.”
Auger also said that any cuts would prove especially difficult for the school department.
“There isn’t a lot of fluff there to be cutting back,” he said. “If someone asked me what I could cut today, I just do not know.”
Councilors Kerry McKay, Mary Brimer and Dick Welch all voted in favor of cutting $1.1 million from the school department, approving the cut by a 3 to 2 vote. The school committee will now have to decide what to cut from the school department’s budget.
Welch said that, because the school department made up nearly 65 percent of the budget, a bulk of the overall cuts should fall on the department.
McKay and Brimer were adamant that the full $2.4 million had to be cut from the overall budget—including $1.1 million from the school department—in order to avoid raising the tax rate
“You have 10 million people out of work, you have businesses that are closing that will never be reopened,” McKay said. “You have a whole new paradigm shift. This has got to be a zero tax increase year, period. That’s the only way I’m voting on this budget.”
McKay also said that everything had to “be on the table,” in terms of cuts, and that all departments should share the burden.
“Everything needs to be on the table for discussion,” he said. “We have to be fiscally prudent now more than ever before.”
Brimer said that cutting the budget in order to not raise the tax rate was “the most respectful thing we can do for the people out there that are hurting badly.”
Along with the $1.1 million from the school department, other cuts to the budget requests included $320,000 from public works, $143,000 from planning, $200,000 from finance, $47,000 from utilities, $10,000 from the town council, $8,000 from canvassing and $6,000 from code enforcement.
No cuts were made to the fire or police departments, among several other non-emergency departments.
In order to alleviate the extent of the cuts, the council also voted on the appropriation of $500,000 from the undesignated, with Welch casting the sole dissenting vote. With the appropriation, the council was ultimately able to remove nearly $2.4 million from the preliminary budget.
The town council proceeded to vote on individual budget requests, including debt service ($4.6 million), library ($1.6 million), Quonset/Davisville recreation ($1.7 million), water department ($4.8 million), sewer department ($2,3 million) municipal court ($225,000) the transfer station ($585,000), the school department’s capital reserve ($400,000) and the school fund ($65.7 million).
Aside from the school department requests and the $500,000 appropriation, the council voted unanimously in favor of every other motion.
The preliminary budget, as approved by the council, totaled $106,947,442 million. A public hearing on the budget will be held over Zoom on April 20.
