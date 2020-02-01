NORTH KINGSTOWN – With members of the North Kingstown Legislative Delegation in attendance, the town council on Monday discussed its priorities for the 2020 legislative session. Two members of the delegation–Rep. Julie Casimiro and Sen. James Sheehan–attended the meeting, where councilors discussed issues that they would like to see taken up legislatively this year. Rep. Robert Craven and Sen. Bridget Valverde were unable to attend.
The legislative priorities included the hemp cultivation and associated smell at Sodco Turf, support for tax-increment financing (TIF) laws, the statewide school transportation system and the stabilization of state education aid, as well as issues surrounding the Rhode Island Department of Transportation’s response time, among others.
Last year, several North Kingstown residents took issue with the odor coming from the Sodco Turf, a 500-acre farm that started growing hemp. In 2018, Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed hemp from the list of controlled substances and allowed farmers to grow the plant at an industrial scale. After the passage of the bill, Sodco began growing 65-acres of bushes on the farm.
However, after the harvest began in August, residents said that the smell emanating from the Sodco–which most compared to the smell of marijuana–had become a serious problem.
“This past year, as we drove around the western part of town in the summer, there was a distinct smell that was almost nauseating,” council president Greg Mancini explained. “In some cases, it was nauseating, for some residents. We looked into what we could do about it, and we were advised by our town solicitor at the time that the farm act prohibits us from doing something about it.”
Mancini requested that Casimiro and Sheehan look into what can be done on a regulatory or legislative level to help curb the odor, without affecting local businesses.
“We certainly don’t want to hurt local businesses and local farmers. We want to figure out if we can make sure this doesn’t happen this summer,” he continued. “Anything you can do along those lines, either regulatory or legislatively, we want to work with you and the local farmers to try to mitigate this smell.”
Councilor Mary Brimer said that a mitigation system could be used to send the odor up into the air, instead of outward into the surrounding community.
“I spoke with a solicitor from another community who has firsthand experience with this kind of issue in other communities, not Rhode Island,” Brimer said. “He said that there’s a mitigation system that farmers can implement which will send the odor up into the air instead of allowing it to go out and getting radius it has. That might be a way to circumvent it.”
She also said the delegation could look into putting a limit on how many acres are allowed to be used for the cultivation of hemp.
“Statewide, it would be nice if municipalities had a say in how many acres and how many permits total [are allowed], so that we can look within our comprehensive plan where it’s appropriate and how many acres we want to approve at any given time so we aren’t going to be overburdened with more acreage than other communities,” she said.
Casimiro said that the delegation had a meeting scheduled next week in Craven’s office to discuss the issue.
“We are fully aware of this issue, but if anybody wants to weigh in on it, we’d welcome your comments,” Casimiro said. “But we are working on it.”
Members of the council and legislative delegation moved on to discussing TIF laws, which town manager Ralph Mollis said would be beneficial to the town for projects such as the installation of sewers along Post Road, as well as the re-location of the National Grid Easement and utility poles.
TIF laws subsidize companies or municipalities by refunding or diverting a portion of their taxes to help finance development in an area.
“It’s a way for us to cover the costs of a number of projects but in this case, Post Road sewer project,” Mollis said.
Sheehan also recommended that the town formally add the flooding issue at the intersection of Post Road and Essex Road to the TIF request.
The discussion then turned to two issues facing the school department: the statewide transportation system and state education aid.
Last year, the school committee approved a resolution requesting that districts not in the statewide transportation system receive reimbursements for excess costs associated with transporting students to out-of-district, non-public schools–which would require accompanying legislation to be passed at the state level.
“That would basically allow us to get reimbursement on the statewide busing,” Mancini explained.
Next, the council and members of the delegation discussed the stabilization of state education aid funding formula for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The issue has long been a topic in the school department, with the amount of state aid fluctuating from year to year.
“We just want predictability,” Mancini said. “I think it’s more of a regulatory thing with [the Rhode Island Department of Education] but we need continued predictability with the state’s education funding formula.”
Sheehan, who serves on the education committee, said he has been “pressing the issue to get something a little more equitable.”
“I think there are some kinks in the original formula that’s gone back for years now. I know the school committee’s been pressing for this, I know the town council has,” Sheehan said. “We’re kind of looking under the hood now to change that formula […] I think that would address some of the issues that particularly suburban communities have faced.”
Councilors Richard Welch and Mary Brimer also brought up RIDOT’s backlog of projects, which has resulted in transportation issues in North Kingstown.
Brimer requested that the legislative delegation look into whether North Kingstown could outsource the work to another provider, with RIDOT covering the expenses.
“We cannot be the only municipality that’s not receiving timely service [from RIDOT]. Is there a reason why there can’t be some accountability in their response time?” Brimer said. “Is it appropriate to say that, if RIDOT has a 12-month backlog, we can outsource this to another provider… and RIDOT will pay their bill? Because their response time is unacceptable.”
Casimiro said she would ask RIDOT whether Brimer’s suggestion would be possible.
And councilor Kerry McKay pointed out that the state currently had a roughly $200 million deficit, adding that North Kingstown and other towns were held to a higher standard.
“We as a community are forced by the state and the federal government to balance our budget, to not show a deficit, to stop spending immediately if we do have a deficit… to do a whole lot of stuff to ensure that we don’t go over our budgets,” McKay said. “At the Statehouse, we don’t have the same standard. It’s a double standard.”
“I think it’s an issue to address and keep an eye on,” he added.
