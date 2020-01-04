NORTH KINGSTOWN – Since passing away earlier this year, Al Southwick, North Kingstown’s former recreation director and local icon, has been remembered and celebrated by the town in many ways. From a tribute in the summer to a mural unveiled last month, the town has continued to keep the memory of Southwick alive.
Now, in its latest variation, the town is holding a Sports Patch Contest in Southwick’s name, with the winning patch to be used on all team uniforms. The selected patch will also be on sale to be sewn onto everything from softball and basketball bags to school backpacks.
The contest is being held in collaboration with the town’s leisure services advisory committee (LSAC) and recreation department.
As the recreation director for many years, Southwick became a widely known community staple, with his tireless work coaching, scheduling and organizing sports teams and leagues around town. Current recreation director Chelsey Dumas-Gibbs, who worked with Southwick, said that the purpose of the contest was part of the town’s efforts to keep Southwick’s memory alive, especially for the children in town who did not have the opportunity to meet him.
“After his passing, I was thinking about the youth that won’t have to opportunity to meet Al, that will be raised after in future generations, asking who was Al Southwick as they see his stamp and legacy throughout the town,” Dumas-Gibbs said. “And I thought what better way to tell his story and keep his story going then to have the people of the town tell it in their own personal way?”
Submitted patches must incorporate a clean, simple design of a favorite memory or description of Southwick. The patch must also be 3 x 3 and incorporate Southwick’s initials (A.S.) somewhere within the design, with no other words or letters. At the end of the month, the LSAC will narrow the entries down to three finalists, which will then be decided through a one-week poll on the North Kingstown website for the public to vote and select the winner.
Entries can only be submitted by North Kingstown residents.
Dumas-Gibbs said the contest gave residents a chance to show how they had personally been affected by Southwick, while giving them an opportunity to articulate that experience in their own unique way.
“This gives the people in the community a way to show how they personally remember Al Southwick and the impact that has had on their lives [...] while turning it into something for the recreation department for years to come,” she said.
According to both LSAC and the recreation department, the patch contest is also intended to showcase local artistic talent. However, because they have only received one submission so far, Dumas-Gibbs said the contest has been opened up to residents of all ages.
“I have opened it up to anyone in the community, instead of focusing on the youth, knowing that Al has touched so many lives, not just the youngsters in this town,” she added. “Multiple generations have been affected by his love and passion.”
She also said that the contest could be extended beyond January, if more patches are submitted by the end of the month.
Since becoming the recreation director, Dumas-Gibbs added, one of her goals was to continue to keep Southwick a part of the department. The contest, she said, was just the latest form of that concerted effort.
“This is one way, with more to come,” she said. “His influence and love for this department will forever shine.”
Submissions for the Al Southwick Sports Patch Contest must be made to the North Kingstown Recreation Department by Jan. 31, unless the deadline is extended. For additional information, contact Dumas-Gibbs at cdumas@northkingstown.org.
