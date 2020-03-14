NORTH KINGSTOWN – This week, the North Kingstown town manager and superintendent gave updates on the town and school department’s COVID-19 (coronavirus) preparedness, as well as the precautions being taken.
The coronavirus is a respiratory disease that was first detected in China and which has now been detected in more than 100 locations internationally, including in the United States. In January, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”
This Monday, Gov. Gina Raimondo declared a State of Emergency over the coronavirus.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), five Rhode Islanders have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 24 people are awaiting tests. Two hundred and seventy people are also currently being instructed to self-quarantine because they had direct contact with a person with the coronavirus.
The numbers are subjected to change regularly.
The precautions being made in North Kingstown stem from briefings with RIDOH, strategy discussions with surrounding mayors, town managers and superintendents, and meetings with the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, all surrounding coronavirus-related issues and preparation.
Town manager Ralph Mollis said he was also on a conference call with the White House on Wednesday afternoon, and would be on another with RIDOH today. (Both conference calls took place after press time.)
“This is a constantly changing scenario so these meetings and calls could result in a message change or change in strategy,” Mollis said.
Extra cleaning precautions, Mollis said, are being made in each public building. The town is also trying to stay aware of anyone who has traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea in the past two weeks.
“At this point individuals are participating in the services we provide (i.e. at the Senior Center or Library) at their discretion, although this could change as the local scenario changes,” Mollis said.
“We do attempt to be notified of anyone who has traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea in the past 14 days and would restrict them from our services and provide them with [RIDOH] information,” he added.
All town employees and students are also being advised to stay home if they are sick and not return until they are symptom and fever free for 48 hours.
“They are also given [RIDOH] contact information should their symptoms mirror those of COVID-19,” Mollis said.
“And it is important that all citizens be vigilant and aware of the steps they can take to avoid the spread of this virus,” he added. “[We] will continue to provide information as we receive it and take steps we deem appropriate. An important step is to relay accurate information to the public.”
Mollis said he was scheduled to update the town council and the public at the next council meeting on Monday, March 16.
Mayors and town managers, through the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, are also conducting a list of statutory regulations that may need attention in order for communities to continue to govern seamlessly, should remote governing become necessary.
“Depending on the information I receive over the next 48 hours, I may be taking additional [Emergency Management Agency] steps,” Mollis said on Tuesday. “I will advise.”
During Tuesday’s school committee meeting, superintendent Philip Auger also went over precautions that the school department was taking, such as canceling international field trips and preparing for potential school closures.
“I’m in regular contact with [RIDOH] and the Rhode Island Department of Education,” Auger said. “They’ve been great, facilitating all of our questions. I’ve learned a lot over the last week or so.”
Auger said he has also been on regularly scheduled conference calls with surrounding superintendents.
“I don’t think anyone truly knows where this is going,” he said. “We see news stories from all around the world, and now the United States, of school closures and how this might affect school communities, so we need to be prepared for a lot.”
The superintendent went on to address Raimondo and RIDOH’s recommendation that schools cancel international trips.
While North Kingstown didn’t have any official international trips coming up, a group with the high school chorus were planning a trip to Austria and Prague. However, once Auger received Raimondo’s recommendation, the trip was canceled.
“It wasn’t technically a school department trip but it did involve school department people with the chorus looking to attend, over April break, a trip to Austria and Prague,” Auger said. “We thought it was best to cancel that trip.”
Domestic field trips, such as the robotics competition in Detroit, were still scheduled, Auger said, though he added that RIDOH could adjust their recommendations in the near future, depending on developing circumstances.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if [RIDOH] adjusted their recommendation in some way,” he said. “I’m thinking those are a go but I can’t say that confidently.”
Auger also said that the schools were being cleaned extensively, and on a regular basis.
“We have not seen a spike in absences,” he added. “This time of year absences can be pretty high, just because of flu season in general, but we have not seen [...] more than in any other year. So that’s good news.”
As for potential school closures, Auger said that the department was planning to make curriculum-related materials and online resources available to students staying at home. However, unlike other schools that have closed around the country, the North Kingstown school district would not be doing “virtual learning days,” which would count towards the 180-day school year requirement for attendance.
“The North Kingstown School Department is not necessarily planning for virtual learning days,” Auger said. “We’re preparing to provide students with curriculum related materials and online resources to continue to be engaged in learning, should we need to close school. However, we would not be looking at a virtual learning day that would mean a day that counts toward the 180-day school year requirement for attendance.”
Auger said that there were too many variables to ensure that days spent from home could constitute as virtual learning days.
“Given the many unknowns and uncontrollable components to a school closure related to an infectious disease, we see no realistic version that would provide guaranteed and meaningful education everyday to students like coming into school would,” he said.
He went on to say that, if any schools need to be closed, students would have to make up the days at the end of the school year.
“We would be looking at making up the days,” he said. “That would be very complicated […] but we would do the best we can.”
RIDOH also issued general recommendations to:
•Get your flu shot, and make sure the people around you do the same.
•Wash your hands often throughout the day, using warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand gel.
•Cough or sneeze into your elbow. Viruses can spread by coughing or sneezing on other people or into your hands.
•Stay home from work or school if you are sick.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs spread this way.
•Whenever possible, avoid close personal contact with people in public. When greeting people avoid handshakes and hugs.
For more information, visit https://health.ri.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.